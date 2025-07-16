What is a Stop-Limit Order?





A stop-limit order is a preset order allowing users to set the trigger price, buy/sell price, and buy/sell amount in advance. When the latest transaction price reaches the trigger price, the system will automatically place the order at the specified limit price.









Trigger Price: When the latest transaction price reaches the trigger price, the preset order will be executed.

Buy/Sell Price: The price entered by the user at which they want to buy or sell the crypto.

Buy/Sell Amount: The amount of cryptocurrency the user wants to buy or sell.

Total: The user inputs the total price to spend on buying or selling cryptocurrency.





Example:





The current market price of BTC is below 45,000 USDT. A user considers the price of 43,000 USDT to be an important resistance level. If the market price breaks through 45,000 USDT, there will be a bullish trend. Therefore, the user can set the stop-loss price at 43,000 USDT and the limit price at 45,200 USDT. The user does not have to monitor the market 24 hours a day.





Note: If the price fluctuates significantly, the stop-limit buy order may not be filled.









Order placement: Select [Stop-limit], set the trigger price, buy price, and buy amount. Then, click [Buy BTC].









Order review: After placing the order, you can check the order record under "Open Orders."









Historical Records: After the stop-limit order is filled or canceled, you can go to [Orders] - [Spot Orders] - [Order History] to check the historical records.







