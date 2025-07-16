What is a Stop-Limit Order?

A stop-limit order is a preset order allowing users to set the trigger price, buy/sell price, and buy/sell amount in advance. When the latest transaction price reaches the trigger price, the system will automatically place the order at the specified limit price.
Trigger Price: When the latest transaction price reaches the trigger price, the preset order will be executed.
Buy/Sell Price: The price entered by the user at which they want to buy or sell the crypto.
Buy/Sell Amount: The amount of cryptocurrency the user wants to buy or sell.
Total: The user inputs the total price to spend on buying or selling cryptocurrency.
Example:
The current market price of BTC is below 45,000 USDT. A user considers the price of 43,000 USDT to be an important resistance level. If the market price breaks through 45,000 USDT, there will be a bullish trend. Therefore, the user can set the stop-loss price at 43,000 USDT and the limit price at 45,200 USDT. The user does not have to monitor the market 24 hours a day.
Note: If the price fluctuates significantly, the stop-limit buy order may not be filled.
Order placement: Select [Stop-limit], set the trigger price, buy price, and buy amount. Then, click [Buy BTC].
Order review: After placing the order, you can check the order record under "Open Orders."
Historical Records: After the stop-limit order is filled or canceled, you can go to [Orders] - [Spot Orders] - [Order History] to check the historical records.
Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.