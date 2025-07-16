What is AE? An Introduction to Digital Assets

AE token is the native cryptocurrency of Aeternity, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency platform that powers the Aeternity decentralized ecosystem focused on solving scalability and efficiency challenges in smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Launched in 2017, the Aeternity coin was developed to address the critical issue of smart contract scalability, which has been a persistent bottleneck for established platforms like Ethereum. With its unique technological foundation, including state channels and an efficient consensus mechanism, Aeternity crypto enables users to execute complex smart contracts and dApps with high throughput and low latency, ensuring both security and cost-efficiency.

Aeternity was founded in 2016 by Yanislav Malahov, a blockchain pioneer often referred to as the "Godfather of Ethereum" due to his early involvement in the blockchain space. The founding team brought together experts in cryptography, distributed systems, and software engineering, aiming to create a platform that could transform the smart contract landscape through innovative blockchain technology.

Key development milestones include a successful ICO in June 2017, raising $24 million to fund the project. Shortly after, Aeternity launched its testnet, followed by the mainnet release, which introduced core features like state channels and oracles. The project has since secured strategic partnerships and continued to evolve its ecosystem, positioning the AE token as an innovator in the scalable smart contract sector.

The Aeternity ecosystem is built around several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers and businesses seeking scalable blockchain infrastructure.

The main platform enables the creation and execution of scalable smart contracts and dApps. Utilizing state channels, it allows off-chain contract execution, reducing congestion and transaction costs while maintaining security. This platform is used by developers and enterprises for applications requiring high throughput and privacy, making Aeternity crypto a leading solution in the scalable blockchain segment.

Aeternity's oracle system brings real-world data onto the blockchain, enabling smart contracts to interact with external information securely and efficiently. This feature allows developers to build advanced dApps that respond to real-time events, such as financial data or IoT sensor readings.

The Aeternity Naming System (AENS) provides human-readable names for blockchain addresses and resources, improving usability and reducing errors in transactions and contract interactions.

These components work together to create a seamless environment where the AE coin serves as the utility token powering all network interactions, from transaction fees to governance and staking, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The blockchain and smart contract industry faces several critical challenges that Aeternity token aims to address:

Traditional blockchains struggle with limited throughput and high transaction costs, especially during periods of high demand. This bottleneck restricts the adoption of dApps and smart contracts.

On-chain execution of all smart contracts leads to network congestion and increased costs, making it impractical for complex or high-frequency applications.

Many blockchains lack secure and efficient mechanisms to incorporate external data, limiting the functionality of smart contracts.

AE crypto addresses these pain points through its innovative use of state channels for off-chain contract execution, a robust oracle system for real-world data integration, and a scalable consensus mechanism. By leveraging these technologies, Aeternity provides a comprehensive and efficient solution that transforms how developers and businesses interact with blockchain-based applications.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token AE (Aeternity) is 536,306,702 AE. The current total supply is 396,262,883 AE, and the circulating supply is 385,106,898 AE.

Proportional distribution as of July 2025:

Category Amount (AE) Proportion of Max Supply Circulating Supply 385,106,898 ~71.8% Total Supply 396,262,883 ~73.9% Max Supply 536,306,702 100%

Official website: Aeternity

White paper: Aeternity Whitepaper (PDF)

Within the Aeternity ecosystem, the AE token serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees : Used to pay for transactions and smart contract execution on the network.

: Used to pay for transactions and smart contract execution on the network. Staking and Governance : Aeternity token holders can participate in network governance, voting on protocol upgrades and proposals.

: holders can participate in network governance, voting on protocol upgrades and proposals. Incentives: AE coin is used to incentivize miners, validators, and participants in the oracle system.

At the time of the initial token launch, a significant portion of Aeternity coins entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and unlock schedules designed to ensure market stability and long-term growth. The current circulating supply represents approximately 71.8% of the maximum supply, with future unlocks governed by the project's tokenomics model.

Aeternity implements a decentralized governance model, allowing AE token holders to propose and vote on network changes. Staking AE tokens enables users to participate in consensus and earn rewards, with yields determined by network activity and participation rates.

Aeternity coin (AE) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain sector, addressing key challenges in scalability, smart contract efficiency, and real-world data integration through its advanced technological features. With a growing ecosystem and robust tokenomics, AE crypto demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and businesses leverage blockchain technology.