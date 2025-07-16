What is an ST Tag?









To ensure the maturity and healthy development of the blockchain and crypto industry, while also protecting user interests, the MEXC platform has established "ST Rules". For project tokens that trigger ST rules, MEXC will take measures such as adding an ST warning tag, suspending trading, or delisting the tokens.









When a project token is labeled with the ST tag, it needs to undergo a comprehensive evaluation by MEXC. The overall process is as follows:









If the project meets at least four evaluation criteria and the current price of the token is close to its initial listing price, the project will enter a three-calendar-day observation period. After this period, if the project is evaluated to be operating well overall, the ST tag will be removed.









If the project fails to meet at least four evaluation criteria, the project team should rectify the project within a reasonable time determined by MEXC.





If the project can meet at least four evaluation criteria during the rectification period, it will enter the observation period. After this, if the project is evaluated to meet the standards and is operating well overall, the ST tag will be removed.





If the project fails to meet at least four evaluation criteria during the rectification period, the related trading pairs will be suspended from trading and delisted.





For detailed information about the evaluation criteria, you can read the ST Warning Rules for further understanding.









When a project token is labeled with the ST tag, it indicates that the token may be delisted, and you will not be able to deposit this token.





If the project ultimately fails MEXC's evaluation and gets delisted, MEXC will no longer support deposit and trading services for the related token and will allow you to withdraw your tokens within 30 days. Please withdraw the token to your personal wallet or another exchange promptly to avoid any asset loss.





If you continue to deposit the token to the MEXC platform after it has been delisted, the platform will return the deposited assets to the original sending address on the blockchain, which will incur some on-chain transaction fees. If this address is not your wallet address, please contact the original sending address platform for assistance with the deposit.









If a project token is labeled with the ST tag, you can view the ST tag on the spot trading page and the deposit/withdrawal page on the MEXC platform.





We will use the Website as an example. The tag is displayed similarly on the App.





On the spot trading page, a pop-up reminder will appear for project tokens labeled with the ST tag, and the ST tag will be displayed on the far right side of the project token's name. As shown in the picture below.









On the deposit page, when selecting the token, projects with the ST label will have the ST tag, as shown in the image below.









Similarly, on the withdrawal page, when selecting a cryptocurrency, project tokens labeled with the ST tag will also have the "ST" tag displayed, as shown in the picture below.













You can regularly check the "Crypto Delisting" section under MEXC's "Announcements" center. MEXC publishes relevant announcements every month, listing the names of projects marked with the ST label. Please stay informed and ensure you receive relevant information promptly.







