What is Bitcoin (BTC)? A Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency









1) Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized digital currency first proposed by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 and officially launched in 2009.

2) BTC operates on blockchain technology, with all transactions recorded transparently and without the need for banks or government intermediaries.

3) Users can acquire BTC through crypto exchanges, peer-to-peer transfers, or mining.

4) Often called "digital gold," BTC can be used for payments, as a store of value, and for trading and investment.

5) While BTC has great potential, it also comes with price volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and security risks. Users should approach it with caution and understanding.





Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on a peer-to-peer network, uses open-source code, and relies on blockchain as its foundational infrastructure. It was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, and in 2009, the first Bitcoin block (the Genesis Block) was mined. This marked the official launch of the Bitcoin network and the beginning of the broader crypto asset and blockchain movement.









BTC is powered by blockchain technology, a decentralized, transparent, and tamper-proof system for recording data. It functions like a digital ledger that is jointly maintained by users around the world, with every BTC transaction permanently recorded.





When a user initiates a BTC transfer, the transaction is broadcast across the entire network. At that point, miners, users operating specialized computing hardware, begin verifying the transaction.





The verification process is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) algorithm. Miners solve complex cryptographic puzzles, and the first to complete the task earns the right to add the transaction to a new block. This block is then connected to previous blocks in chronological order, forming what is known as the blockchain.





Once a block is successfully added to the blockchain, the transaction it contains is permanently recorded and broadcast across the entire network. Other nodes then update their records accordingly. This design ensures that all transactions are transparent and cannot be altered.





As a reward for their computational effort and electricity costs, the miner who solves the cryptographic puzzle first receives newly issued BTC from the system, along with the transaction fees included in that block. This process is known as mining, and it is the only way new BTC is created.





Currently, the reward for mining a new block is approximately 3.125 BTC. This amount is halved roughly every four years, and the total supply will eventually be capped at 21 million coins.









Compared to traditional currencies, BTC has several distinctive features: it is decentralized, has a fixed total supply, is transparent and tamper-resistant, can be used globally, and offers strong security.





Decentralization: BTC is a decentralized digital currency. It is issued and traded without relying on any central authority. Instead, it operates through a network of independent nodes, and the entry or exit of any single node does not affect the overall system. This structure is what underpins BTC's security and freedom.





Fixed Supply: BTC has a hard cap on total supply and follows a predefined issuance schedule. The total number of BTC is limited to 21 million coins. New coins are released approximately every 10 minutes, and the issuance rate is halved every four years through an event called a "halving." It's expected that all BTC will be mined by the year 2140. BTC has undergone four halving events so far:

In 2012, the block reward dropped from 50 BTC to 25 BTC

In 2016, from 25 BTC to 12.5 BTC

In 2020, from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC

In 2024, from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC

This halving mechanism creates scarcity, which adds to BTC's appeal as a store of value for investors.





Transparency and Immutability: All BTC transactions are publicly recorded on the blockchain. Once recorded, the data cannot be altered. While transactions are transparent, the identities behind them remain anonymous by design, giving BTC strong privacy characteristics.





Security: BTC is considered highly secure because its network is maintained by countless computers worldwide. To successfully attack the blockchain, a malicious actor would need to control more than 50% of the network's computing power, which is extraordinarily difficult and expensive.





Global Accessibility: Unlike fiat currencies, BTC is a value-based asset that is not subject to government or institutional control. Cross-border transactions using traditional currencies often face delays due to foreign exchange regulations and intermediaries. BTC transactions, however, can be completed with just a digital address and a few clicks, requiring only network confirmation to settle.





These innovative features have earned BTC widespread recognition and adoption. It's increasingly used for international remittances and viewed by many investors as a hedge against inflation and a long-term store of value.









Payments and Transfers: As a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, BTC enables fast and secure global payments. Unlike traditional cross-border remittances that may take days and involve high fees, BTC transactions are typically confirmed within minutes, at comparatively low costs. Without the involvement of intermediary banks, transaction efficiency is significantly improved.





Store of Value: Due to its fixed supply and resistance to artificial inflation, BTC is often regarded as "digital gold." In the face of global economic uncertainty and rising inflation, BTC has increasingly been used as a hedge against fiat currency depreciation. In countries suffering from extreme currency devaluation, residents have turned to BTC as a means of preserving wealth.





Similar to gold, BTC can be held long term without reliance on any institution or government. It is a permissionless store of value, favored by long-term investors and institutional participants.





Investment and Trading: BTC's significant price volatility attracts a broad range of market participants. Trading is available through major cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, supporting spot trading as well as derivatives including futures.





For short-term traders, large price fluctuations present frequent opportunities. For long-term holders, historical trends indicate a general upward trajectory. Investment strategies vary depending on individual risk profiles and investment timelines.









BTC enhances liquidity and reduces inflation risk. Its decentralized nature is particularly appealing, as it removes the need to trust third-party intermediaries for payments. Individuals can manage transactions and currency data independently.





There are several ways to acquire BTC, including mining, purchasing through exchanges, and receiving airdrop rewards. In the early stages, BTC could be mined using specialized hardware that directed rewards to a Bitcoin wallet. However, as the price of BTC has risen, total network hashrate has surged, leading to increased mining competition and significantly higher difficulty.





For most retail investors, the simplest way to acquire BTC is through Spot trading on an exchange such as MEXC. The basic steps are as follows:





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website

2) In the search bar, enter BTC and select Spot trading

3) Choose your order type, enter the quantity and price, and complete the transaction.













High Price Volatility: BTC is known for its extreme market volatility. Its price can surge or plunge dramatically within a short period, driven by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, macroeconomic trends, regulatory shifts, and overall market sentiment. For general investors, a lack of risk management or market understanding can lead to significant losses. As such, it is recommended to only invest discretionary funds that one can afford to lose.





Legal and Regulatory Uncertainty: Regulations surrounding BTC vary widely across different countries. Some jurisdictions have embraced it by establishing clear legal frameworks that permit and regulate its use, while others have banned trading or mining altogether. This creates vastly different legal environments for users in different regions. Sudden policy changes such as restrictions on cryptocurrency activities can have a direct impact on market prices and user rights. Therefore, it is essential to understand the local regulatory landscape before using or investing in BTC.





Security Risks: While the Bitcoin network itself is built on a highly secure architecture, its use and storage are often susceptible to human error or cyberattacks. Common security risks include:





Private Key Loss: A private key is the only means of accessing BTC holdings. If lost, the corresponding assets are permanently unrecoverable, with no authority able to restore access.

Wallet Theft: Using unencrypted software wallets or logging in from insecure devices can expose users to malware or hacking, resulting in asset theft.

Exchange Vulnerabilities: Several major cryptocurrency exchanges have experienced severe security breaches in the past (such as Mt. Gox), leading to significant user asset losses.





To mitigate these risks, users are advised to enhance their security practices, such as storing large amounts of BTC in hardware wallets, enabling two-factor authentication, and avoiding long-term storage on centralized exchanges.









Technological Advancements: While the Bitcoin network is secure and reliable, its original design presents limitations in terms of transaction speed and scalability. To address these challenges, the developer community has proposed various solutions, most notably, the While the Bitcoin network is secure and reliable, its original design presents limitations in terms of transaction speed and scalability. To address these challenges, the developer community has proposed various solutions, most notably, the Lightning Network . This Layer-2 protocol enables near-instant and low-cost transactions by creating off-chain payment channels, significantly enhancing BTC's usability for everyday micro-payments. As such technologies continue to mature and gain adoption, BTC could evolve into a more practical form of digital cash.





Mainstream Adoption: Once confined to niche communities, BTC has gradually gained the attention of major corporations and financial institutions. Publicly listed companies like Strategy have allocated portions of their assets into BTC. Traditional financial services providers such as Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal have also begun to support cryptocurrency payments and transactions. These developments indicate that BTC is shifting from a speculative instrument to a more regulated and accepted financial asset, with the potential to integrate into the broader financial system.





Asset Allocation Strategy: Amid global inflation and currency depreciation, institutional investors are increasingly incorporating BTC into their portfolios to diversify risk and hedge against inflation. Leading asset management firms like BlackRock and Fidelity have launched spot BTC ETFs. BTC's status as "digital gold" continues to solidify, especially in times of geopolitical instability or traditional market volatility. With clearer regulations and more robust infrastructure emerging, BTC is likely to further establish its position as a legitimate component of global asset allocation in the years ahead.









Bitcoin (BTC) is not only a technological breakthrough, but also a global rethinking of the financial system. It represents the possibility of a decentralized trust model and introduces a new paradigm for value storage. For newcomers, understanding the fundamentals and risks is the first step toward meaningful engagement. For society at large, BTC challenges us to reexamine the very nature of money. As technology evolves and regulations mature, BTC is expected to continue unlocking value across finance, payments, and asset allocation, cementing its role as a leading global digital asset.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.







