What is HOT? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Holo Token (HOT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Holo decentralized platform, which is focused on enabling distributed hosting for peer-to-peer applications. Launched in 2018, the HOT token was developed to address the challenge of scalable, user-friendly decentralized app (dApp) hosting in the Web3 ecosystem. With its unique Holochain technology, the HOT crypto enables users to host and access dApps without relying on centralized servers, ensuring greater scalability, resilience, and cost-efficiency for both developers and end-users.

Holo Token was founded in 2017 by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, both of whom have extensive backgrounds in distributed systems and social software. Arthur Brock previously worked on alternative currency systems and co-founded the MetaCurrency Project, while Eric Harris-Braun is a seasoned software architect with experience in peer-to-peer technology. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could transform the internet by enabling truly peer-to-peer applications, leveraging the innovative Holochain framework that supports the HOT coin ecosystem.

Since its inception, Holo has achieved several significant milestones, including the successful completion of its Initial Community Offering (ICO) in 2018, the launch of the HoloPort hardware for distributed hosting, and the release of the Holochain beta framework. The project has also secured strategic partnerships with organizations focused on decentralized technology and has been recognized for its unique approach to distributed computing. Holo Token gained substantial attention after the launch of its testnet and the demonstration of scalable, agent-centric dApps, positioning it as an innovator in the decentralized web infrastructure space.

The HOT crypto ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for developers and users seeking decentralized hosting:

Holochain Framework: The core of the ecosystem, Holochain is an open-source framework for building peer-to-peer applications. It allows developers to create scalable, agent-centric dApps that operate without traditional blockchain bottlenecks. This framework enables high efficiency and low-cost operations, making it a leading solution for decentralized app development. Holo Hosting Network: This network extends the Holochain ecosystem by providing a distributed hosting marketplace. Users can become hosts by running HoloPorts, earning HOT tokens for providing storage and compute resources. The network ensures a seamless and resilient experience for dApp users by distributing hosting across a global network of peers. HoloPort Devices: HoloPort is a plug-and-play hardware device that allows anyone to participate as a host in the Holo network. By running HoloPort, users contribute to the network's capacity and earn Holo Token, supporting the ecosystem's growth and decentralization.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where HOT coin serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the network, fostering a self-sustaining and scalable ecosystem.

The decentralized web sector currently faces several critical challenges that HOT token aims to solve through its innovative approach:

Scalability of Decentralized Applications: Traditional blockchains struggle with scaling dApps due to consensus bottlenecks, leading to high costs and slow performance. This affects both developers and users, resulting in limited adoption. Holochain's agent-centric model overcomes these barriers, enabling scalable and efficient dApp hosting. Centralization of Web Services: Most web applications rely on centralized servers, creating single points of failure and privacy risks. This centralization limits user control and exposes data to breaches. Holo's distributed hosting network allows anyone to host dApps, reducing reliance on centralized infrastructure and enhancing resilience. Barriers to Entry for dApp Developers: Building and deploying dApps on traditional blockchains can be complex and expensive, deterring innovation. Holochain's framework simplifies development and reduces costs, empowering more developers to create decentralized solutions.

HOT crypto addresses these pain points through its agent-centric, distributed hosting model, enabling scalable, resilient, and accessible decentralized applications for a global user base.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token HOT (Holo) is approximately 177,619,433,541 HOT, with nearly the entire supply—about 177.6 billion HOT coin—already in circulation. This means that over 98.5% of the total supply is circulating. Proportional distribution details (such as allocations to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) are not provided in the search results. The available data only confirms that the vast majority of Holo Tokens are already circulating, implying minimal locked or reserved supply.

Key points:

177,619,433,541 HOT. Circulating supply: 177,619,433,541 HOT (essentially 100% in circulation).

Within the ecosystem, HOT token serves multiple functions:

Medium of Exchange: HOT is used to compensate hosts who provide storage and compute resources in the Holo network.

HOT is used to compensate hosts who provide storage and compute resources in the Holo network. Access to Services: HOT crypto is used to access hosted dApps and services on the Holo platform.

HOT crypto is used to access hosted dApps and services on the Holo platform. Ecosystem Incentives: HOT coin incentivizes participation and growth within the network, rewarding both developers and hosts.

Governance and staking mechanisms for HOT are not detailed in the available search results. For further details or the official white paper, refer to the Holo official website: holochain.org. If you need the original white paper or more granular distribution data, please specify.

HOT token stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized web sector, addressing key challenges through its agent-centric Holochain framework and distributed hosting network. With its growing ecosystem and nearly all Holo Tokens already in circulation, HOT demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and developers interact with decentralized applications.