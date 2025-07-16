What is Hyperliquid? Six Key Features of the New High-Performance Blockchain Platform





In cryptocurrency trading, transaction speed and efficiency are crucial for every trader. Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have long been plagued by issues such as high latency, high fees, and insufficient liquidity. Hyperliquid, as an emerging high-performance decentralized trading platform, leverages innovative technological solutions to successfully combine the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized exchanges, redefining the blockchain trading experience.









The Hyperliquid platform is built on a self-developed Layer 1 blockchain, offering several groundbreaking features:





1）Self-developed L1 Chain and HyperBFT Consensus Mechanism: Utilizing the optimized HyperBFT algorithm, it achieves sub-second transaction confirmations (median of 0.2 seconds) and theoretically supports up to 2 million TPS processing capability.





2）Fully On-Chain Order Book: All orders, cancellations, and transactions are transparently recorded on the blockchain, handling approximately 200,000 orders per second, ensuring fairness and verifiability of the system.





3）Zero Gas Fee Trading: Users only need to pay extremely low maker fees (0.01%) and taker fees (0.035%), significantly reducing trading costs.





4）One-Click Trading Experience: After the first wallet authorization, users can place orders directly without repeated signature confirmations, offering a frictionless trading experience.





5）HyperEVM Compatibility: Integrated with the Ethereum Virtual Machine environment, allowing developers to build applications that are deeply integrated with trading functionalities.





6）Innovative Vault System: Including both HLP official vaults and user-created vaults, allowing ordinary users to participate in market-making activities and share profits.









Hyperliquid faces competition from multiple players in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space, but it stands out with its innovative technology architecture and user experience design, offering unique advantages:

Similar Trading Speed : Sub-second transaction confirmations almost eliminate the common latency issues seen with DEX platforms.

One-Click Trading Experience : No need for repeated signature confirmations, providing a smooth, CEX-like operation experience.

Decentralized Security : Users have complete control over their funds, with no KYC required, avoiding the security and regulatory risks associated with CEX platforms.

Community-Driven Revenue: All fees flow to the community rather than platform operators, creating a fairer distribution of benefits.





Self-Developed L1 Technology : Runs on a self-built blockchain rather than relying on existing chains, achieving full-chain optimization.

Order Book Advantage : Uses an on-chain order book instead of the AMM model, reducing slippage and providing precise price execution.

Ecosystem Integration : Provides more comprehensive ecosystem integration capabilities through HyperEVM, allowing developers to build deeply integrated applications.

Market Leadership: Has maintained a leading position in the decentralized derivatives trading market since June 2024.





Technical Independence : Fully self-built technology stack, offering greater technical autonomy and customization possibilities.

Scalability: Provides broader application development possibilities through HyperEVM, extending beyond just trading functionalities.









When understanding the Hyperliquid ecosystem, it's important to distinguish between two key tokens:

HYPE : The native token of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, primarily used on the Hyperliquid native L1 network. It is used for platform governance, staking rewards, and transaction fee payment.

HYPEEVM: The token version designed specifically for the HyperEVM environment. This version is listed on the MEXC exchange. Investors should note that the HYPEEVM traded on platforms like MEXC is based on the HYPEEVM chain, with its block explorer at : The token version designed specifically for the HyperEVM environment. This version is listed on the MEXC exchange. Investors should note that the HYPEEVM traded on platforms like MEXC is based on the HYPEEVM chain, with its block explorer at https://hyperliquid.cloud.blockscout.com/ . Depositing through other chains may result in asset loss.









MEXC is the ideal platform for purchasing HYPEEVM. Below are the detailed steps:

1）Sign up for an account on MEXC Account: Visit the official MEXC website and complete the sign-up process.

2）Deposit Funds: Deposit USDT into your MEXC account.

3）Find the HYPEEVM Trading Pair: In the search bar, type "HYPEEVM" and locate the HYPEEVM/USDT trading pair.

4）Place an Order: Choose the appropriate price and quantity, then confirm the transaction.

5）Secure Storage: Store the purchased tokens in your MEXC account or transfer them to your personal wallet.









Special Reminder: When purchasing HYPEEVM, please note that it is based on the HYPEEVM chain. Please avoid depositing through other chains to prevent the risk of asset loss.





With Hyperliquid's innovative technology architecture and user-friendly design, cryptocurrency traders can now enjoy an unprecedented trading experience while maintaining the transparency and security of a decentralized system. Whether you're a day trader seeking high-speed transactions or a long-term investor looking for a more secure trading environment, Hyperliquid is worth exploring and participating in.



