What is KYC?









KYC (Know Your Customer) is a common regulatory requirement to which financial service providers must adhere. KYC inspections combat illegal activities and money laundering. In fact, KYC is a key measure of anti-money laundering regulations. Financial institutions and service providers need to implement more comprehensive KYC procedures to protect customers and their assets.









If you have an account with a financial service or cryptocurrency exchange, it is recommended that you complete your KYC, which requires financial service providers to collect and verify their customers' identity information. KYC policies help combat money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, and the illegal transfer of funds.





KYC is usually performed proactively. Most financial service providers advise their customers to perform KYC during the new user creation process before conducting financial transactions. In some cases, it is possible to create an account without KYC, but functionality will often be limited.





When performing KYC, you may be asked to provide the following information: ID card, driver's license, passport, etc.









KYC regulations vary by country/region, but there is international consensus on the basic information required. In the US, a number of laws govern most of the KYC processes seen today. The EU and Asia-Pacific countries have developed their own regulations, but there is a lot of overlap with the laws and regulations in the US. The EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD) and PSD2 regulations provide the main framework for EU countries. At the global level, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) coordinates international cooperation on regulatory conditions.









Due to the anonymity of cryptocurrency, it has the potential to be used for money laundering and tax evasion. Improved cryptocurrency regulations could bolster its reputation and ensure that taxes are paid when they are due. There are three main reasons why the cryptocurrency industry needs KYC:





Blockchain transactions are irreversible. If you make a mistake, there is no administrator who can help. If funds are stolen or transferred, they cannot be retrieved. Cryptocurrency is anonymous. You can create a crypto wallet without submitting any personal details. In many countries, the regulation, legality, and taxation of cryptocurrency remains uncertain.





While KYC increases the time required to set up an account, it has clear benefits. The average user may not perceive this, but KYC can have a significant impact on protecting funds and fighting crime.









Not only does KYC verification combat fraud, it also improves the entire financial system in the following ways:





Lenders have an easier time assessing their risk through the customer's identity and financial history. This process allows more responsible lending and risk management. Identity theft and other types of financial fraud are less possible after KYC verification. As a proactive measure, KYC significantly reduces the risk of money laundering occurring. KYC verification improves public trust, security, and accountability in financial service providers. This trust can help bring about a positive impact on the financial industry as a whole and further encourage investment.









Decentralization has been the focus of cryptocurrency from the beginning. As mentioned above, anyone can create wallets and hold cryptocurrency without having to provide personal details about themselves. This, in turn, allows unscrupulous individuals to use cryptocurrency for money laundering purposes.





Exchanges are often required by governments and regulators to complete KYC verification of their customers. Since mandatory KYC is difficult to implement for crypto wallets, services that convert Fiat into cryptocurrency are more suitable for KYC implementation.









KYC has its obvious advantages, but remains controversial to some critics. Because of its history and background, opposition to KYC is more prevalent in the cryptocurrency world. Much of the criticism comes from privacy and cost issues:





Performing KYC incurs additional costs, which are usually passed on to the customer as fees. Some users do not have the required documentation for KYC, or may not have a permanent address. This makes it difficult for them to access certain financial services. Irresponsible exchanges may lack appropriate security, putting personal information at risk for theft. Detractors argue that KYC verification goes against the decentralized ideal of cryptocurrency.







