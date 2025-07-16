What Is Mango Network? A Comprehensive Look at the Next-Generation Modular Blockchain





Since its inception, blockchain technology has faced the "trilemma" of performance, security, and decentralization. Traditional single-virtual-machine architectures often face limitations in scalability and interoperability, while the coexistence of multiple blockchains leads to fragmentation of assets and liquidity. Mango Network tackles this issue from multiple angles, including underlying protocol design, cross-chain communication, and developer toolchains. Through modularity and support for multiple virtual machines, it achieves high performance, low cost, and an integrated user experience, providing a new paradigm for the next generation of Web3 infrastructure.









Mango Network is a Layer-1 public blockchain that supports both EVM and MoveVM virtual machines. Through its self-developed OPStack and OP-Mango cross-virtual-machine communication protocol, Mango enables data and contract interoperability between different virtual machines. The core goal is to build a transactional full-chain infrastructure network to provide developers and users with a one-stop, high-performance, cross-chain interoperable Web3 experience.

Mango Network is written in Rust and Move, featuring resource-oriented programming and formal verification. It can support over 45,000 TPS in high concurrency scenarios (with some official claims reaching up to 297,450 TPS). The network is built with a modular architecture that separates core functions like execution, consensus, data availability, and dispute resolution into independent modules, allowing developers to optimize performance and security at each stage.









Multi-VM Support: Compatible with both the mainstream EVM and the high-security MoveVM, users and developers can deploy and invoke contracts on any virtual machine without worrying about underlying differences.





OPStack Technology: Following the modular vision of the Optimism Stack, Mango splits core components like execution, consensus, and data availability, enhancing customization and flexibility. It also enables seamless communication between different VMs through the OP-Mango protocol.









Extreme Throughput: Officially claiming the network can reach up to 297,450 TPS, Mango Network can consistently provide over 45,000 TPS in real-world scenarios, with sub-second transaction confirmation, meeting the needs of high-frequency DeFi and gaming applications.





Resource-Oriented Programming: Developed with Move language, it natively supports resource types and formal verification, effectively preventing re-entry attacks and double-spending in smart contracts.





Modular Security: Core functions are split into independent modules to reduce the attack surface. It also supports advanced functionality like zero-knowledge proofs (ZK) and distributed storage, enhancing privacy and censorship resistance.









On December 31, 2024, the Mango Network testnet (Devnet) officially launched, marking the project's transition into the public validation and developer ecosystem construction stage.





Users can participate in testnet interactive tasks, including engaging with official platforms, experiencing ecosystem applications like Mango Swap, Mango Bridge, and Plugin Wallet, as well as interacting with the BeingDex App client to gain deeper insights into Mango Network's features and performance.









Mango Swap: A decentralized token exchange supporting swaps of popular assets like MGO, USDT, and MAI.

Mango Bridge: A cross-chain asset bridge covering networks like BTC, ETH, and BNB, allowing users to claim test tokens for cross-chain validation.

Being DEX: An order book-based full-chain order matching trading platform that supports on-chain orders, K-line charts, and other advanced features, complementing the Uniswap V3 model.









The official testnet provides faucets, SDKs, sample contracts, and comprehensive documentation, allowing developers to set up a full Devnet environment locally for debugging smart contracts and dApp development.





After the testnet launch, Mango Network has shown strong performance, with over 500,000 wallet downloads and more than 120 million network interactions.













After the launch of the Mango Network testnet, Mango Network launched a 45-day testnet incentive airdrop (Odyssey) event. Users can accumulate airdrop points by completing tasks such as registering a wallet, linking social media accounts, token swapping, cross-chain bridging, DEX trading, and mobile interactions. The higher the points, the more MGO tokens will be distributed in the future.





According to official information, 10% of the total supply of MGO tokens will be airdropped for both testnet and mainnet activities.









As of February 14, 2025, Mango Network completed a $13.5 million Series B funding round, led by KuCoin Ventures. Co-investors include CatcherVC, Tido Capital, Connectico Capital, Becker Ventures, Ainfra Ventures, T Fund, and Mobile Capital, among others.

The funds raised in this round will primarily be used for mainnet security audits and deployment, preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE), ecosystem incentives, and community building. This will help the project launch its mainnet as planned and initiate large-scale ecosystem collaborations.









As one of the most anticipated new tokens in the market, MGO is not yet available on most major exchanges. MEXC, known for discovering high-quality assets, is committed to offering users trending and high-potential tokens. With a wide variety of listings, ultra-low fees, and a secure, stable trading environment, MEXC has earned the trust of a global user base.





MGO tokens are now listed on the MEXC platform. Visit the MEXC platform today to seize this early opportunity and get ahead in this emerging sector. You can buy MGO on MEXC by following these steps:





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2) Search for "MGO" in the search bar and select either Spot or Futures trading.

3) Choose your order type, input quantity and price, and complete your trade.









You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to join related deposit/trading events. By completing simple tasks, you'll have the chance to win MGO tokens or USDT bonus rewards.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



