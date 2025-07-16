What is MYX Finance? A New Paradigm for On-Chain Derivatives Trading

MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC. You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in the MYX airdrop event.





As blockchain technology rapidly advances, decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to evolve through constant innovation. Derivative trading, a key segment within DeFi, is undergoing a major transformation. However, high entry barriers, complex operations, and significant slippage on both centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) make it difficult for many everyday investors to participate. Against this backdrop, MYX Finance was created to address these challenges through technological innovation, enabling equal access to Alpha trading for all.









BTC, MYX Finance is a crypto derivatives protocol incubated by D11 Labs, and the first perpetual DEX to implement chain abstraction. With a single unified account, users can trade across multiple chains without switching wallets or paying cross-chain bridge fees. The platform supports a variety of assets, including USDC , USDT, ETH BNB , and SOL , and offers perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage. It aims to combine the smooth trading experience of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralization.





Backed by major industry investors such as Sequoia China, HashKey Capital , and Consensys , MYX has seen explosive growth on both Linea and BNB Chain, quickly becoming the fastest-growing derivatives protocol in 2024, and is widely regarded as the main competitor to Hyperliquid.









MPM Mechanism: At the core of MYX is its proprietary MPM (Matching Pool Mechanism), which intelligently matches long and short positions to enable zero-slippage trading, low fees, and high capital efficiency. Unlike traditional order book models, MPM does not rely on high TVL to maintain stable liquidity and deliver an efficient trading experience, significantly reducing trading costs for users.





Unified Account: Users can trade derivatives across multiple chains and assets using a single account, without the need to switch wallets, use cross-chain bridges, or pay gas fees. This design offers a seamless, CEX-like trading experience with decentralized infrastructure.





Seamless Trading: MYX Finance's seamless trading feature leverages encryption abstraction technology to combine the security of DEXs with the usability of CEXs. With just one-time authorization, users can trade anytime without repeated signature confirmations or gas prepayments, greatly improving execution efficiency.





Permissionless Listings: MYX supports the permissionless listing of any new asset, including early-stage memecoins and low-cap long-tail assets. As long as the community approves, these tokens can gain access to deep liquidity markets on the platform.





High Leverage and Low Fees: MYX offers leverage up to 50x with trading fees that are extremely low, on par with centralized exchanges, and provides highly competitive funding rates.













The allocation of MYX is carefully structured to reward early supporters, promote community participation, and empower investors, supporting the long-term growth of the ecosystem. The total supply is 1,000,000,000 MYX tokens, distributed as follows:





Community Rewards: 450 million MYX (45%)

Team and Advisors: 200 million MYX (20%)

Institutional Investors: 200 million MYX (20%)

Initial Community Liquidity: 100 million MYX (10%)

Future Reserves: 50 million MYX (5%)













MYX is the core token underpinning MYX Finance's chain-abstraction liquidity layer and is designed to capture value across the platform. Its primary functions include:





Governance: MYX holders can participate in governance decisions, including voting on the platform's development direction and key protocol rules.

Staking Rewards: Users can stake MYX tokens on the platform to earn additional returns. Stakers receive a portion of trading fees as rewards and also gain governance participation rights.

Incentive Mechanism: MYX serves as an incentive token, rewarding users who contribute to the platform ecosystem, such as liquidity providers, traders, and developers.

Cross-Chain Expansion: MYX will play a role in driving the protocol's expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems, supporting cross-chain trading and asset interoperability.









MYX Finance addresses key challenges in traditional DeFi derivatives trading through its innovative MPM mechanism and chain-abstraction account system. By offering a user experience close to that of centralized exchanges while maintaining the transparency and security of decentralization, MYX delivers a compelling solution for the next generation of on-chain trading. As its ecosystem grows and features continue to evolve, MYX is well-positioned to become a significant player in the future of DeFi.





In its rapid development, MYX Finance has partnered with leading global exchange MEXC, providing strong momentum for the project's growth.





Known for its low fees, ultra-fast execution, broad asset coverage, and deep liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust of investors worldwide. Its sharp focus on emerging projects and strong support mechanisms also make it a fertile ground for nurturing high-potential Web3 ventures.





MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC, where users can trade the token with extremely low fees





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2) Search for MYX in the search bar and select the MYX Spot trading pair

3) Choose your order type, enter the quantity, price, and other parameters to complete the trade.





