What is NKN? An Introduction to Digital Assets

NKN (New Kind of Network) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers a decentralized, open-source peer-to-peer (P2P) network protocol designed to revolutionize internet connectivity and data transmission. Launched in January 2018, the New Kind of Network token was developed to address the core issues of centralization, scalability, and security that plague the current internet infrastructure. By leveraging a unique consensus algorithm based on Cellular Automata, the NKN crypto enables users to share network bandwidth and internet connectivity directly, without relying on centralized servers. This approach not only enhances network efficiency and robustness but also incentivizes participants through its native NKN token, making the network more decentralized, secure, and cost-effective for a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps).

New Kind of Network (NKN) was founded in 2018 by a team of experienced technologists, including Yanbo Li, who previously contributed to the core development of the OnChain and Neo blockchain projects. The founding team brings together expertise in blockchain, distributed systems, and network engineering, with a vision to create a platform that transforms the internet's underlying architecture through decentralized, blockchain-driven technology. Their mission is to solve the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities of traditional network models by enabling open, community-driven participation in network resource sharing.

Since its inception, the NKN crypto project has achieved several key milestones. The project successfully launched its mainnet in July 2019, marking a significant step toward real-world adoption. NKN coin has grown to support over 100,000 active nodes globally, making it one of the largest decentralized networks in the blockchain space. The team has also introduced a suite of developer tools, strategic partnerships, and innovative products such as nMobile and nConnect, further solidifying NKN's position as a leader in decentralized internet infrastructure.

The New Kind of Network ecosystem is built around several interconnected products that collectively provide a robust solution for developers, enterprises, and end-users seeking decentralized network services.

The NKN mainnet serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling users to run nodes that relay data and share bandwidth using the Proof-of-Relay (PoR) mechanism. This incentivizes participants to contribute network resources, ensuring high scalability, low latency, and robust security. With over 100,000 active nodes, the mainnet supports a wide range of decentralized applications and services.

nMobile is a secure, encrypted messaging app that also functions as a crypto wallet for NKN tokens, offering privacy-focused communication and financial transactions. nConnect provides VPN-like remote access, allowing users to securely connect to their devices and data from anywhere, leveraging the decentralized New Kind of Network for enhanced privacy and reliability.

NKN offers a comprehensive suite of developer tools in multiple programming languages, enabling the creation of decentralized dynamic topology networks (DDTNs) and other advanced dApps. These tools lower the barrier to entry for developers and foster innovation within the ecosystem.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where the NKN token acts as the utility token powering all network interactions, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient decentralized internet infrastructure.

The current internet is dominated by centralized service providers, leading to single points of failure, censorship risks, and limited user control. This centralization stifles innovation and exposes users to privacy and security threats.

Traditional networks often leave vast amounts of bandwidth and connectivity underutilized, resulting in wasted resources and higher costs for both providers and users.

Developers face significant challenges in building scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications due to the limitations of existing network protocols and infrastructure.

The New Kind of Network coin addresses these challenges by decentralizing network resource sharing through its blockchain protocol. By incentivizing users to share bandwidth and relay data, NKN creates a more open, efficient, and resilient internet. Its unique consensus and Proof-of-Relay mechanisms ensure that network participation is rewarded based on real utility, not just computational power, making the network more accessible and sustainable for all participants.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the NKN digital token is 1,000,000,000 NKN. As of the most recent data, the circulating supply is approximately 789 million NKN, representing about 79% of the total supply.

Within the NKN ecosystem, the NKN token serves multiple functions:

Incentivizing Node Operators: NKN crypto tokens are rewarded to nodes that relay data and contribute bandwidth, ensuring network growth and reliability.

NKN crypto tokens are rewarded to nodes that relay data and contribute bandwidth, ensuring network growth and reliability. Payment for Services: Users can use New Kind of Network tokens to pay for decentralized applications and services such as nMobile, nConnect, and other dApps built on the network.

Users can use New Kind of Network tokens to pay for decentralized applications and services such as nMobile, nConnect, and other dApps built on the network. Governance and Staking: NKN token holders can participate in network governance, voting on proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking mechanisms allow users to earn additional rewards and privileges, supporting network security and development.

At the time of the Token Generation Event, 35% of NKN tokens entered circulation. The remaining tokens are released according to a long-term schedule: 30% are mined over approximately 25 years, while allocations for developers, advisors, and the foundation are subject to multi-year vesting and unlock periods. This gradual release ensures market stability and aligns incentives for long-term network growth.

New Kind of Network implements a decentralized governance model, empowering NKN coin holders to propose and vote on network changes. Staking NKN tokens not only secures the network but also allows participants to earn rewards, with yields influenced by network activity and participation rates.

Official resources:

NKN stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized internet sector, addressing critical challenges of centralization, inefficiency, and limited developer access through its robust, community-driven network and unique consensus mechanisms. With a rapidly growing ecosystem and a clear focus on real-world utility, the New Kind of Network demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and developers interact with internet infrastructure.