What Is Paradise Tycoon? A Complete Guide to the MOANI Token and In-Game Economy









1) Paradise Tycoon is a multiplayer open-world metaverse game where players can build their own islands, engage in social interactions, trade assets, and enjoy an immersive tycoon-style experience.

2) The game's economy is built around the MOANI token, with all in-game assets existing as NFTs, allowing on-chain ownership and trading of islands, decorations, character skins, and more.

3) Paradise Tycoon features a play-and-earn model that supports easy onboarding for newcomers, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for Web3 gaming.

4) The game is developed by Empires Not Vampires, a top-tier Finnish game studio with a seasoned team boasting years of AAA game development and blockchain expertise.

5) Paradise Tycoon has a clear roadmap, aiming for global expansion in 2025 and the creation of a community-driven metaverse economy.





As blockchain gaming ( GameFi ) and the metaverse continue to evolve, more projects are exploring ways to merge traditional gaming experiences with crypto-based economies to create player-owned digital worlds. Paradise Tycoon is one such Web3 metaverse game that combines building, social interaction, and earning mechanics. With its unique token model, beautifully crafted virtual environment, and high degree of gameplay freedom, the game has attracted significant attention.









Paradise Tycoon is an innovative blockchain game that blends Web3 technology with open-world sandbox elements and simulation-style gameplay. Players begin on a deserted island and gradually transform it into their ideal vacation paradise through resource gathering, building upgrades, trading, and social interactions. Along the way, players can collaborate with others worldwide and trade in-game NFT assets for potential earnings.





Paradise Tycoon is developed by the experienced Finnish indie studio Empires Not Vampires , whose previous games have achieved millions of downloads on mobile platforms. The game integrates their deep understanding of user experience, in-game economies, and community-driven design. It aims to break the stereotype of blockchain games being high-threshold, low-quality, and lacking in gameplay by creating a chain game truly suitable for mainstream players. Paradise Tycoon encourages players to build their ideal living environment, rather than engaging in resource-consuming play-to-earn models. Its core design concepts include:





No combat system : Emphasizes peace and construction instead of monster-fighting and level-up systems of traditional MMORPGs.

Social-first : Neighborhoods, gathering systems, and guild collaboration contribute to building a metaverse community.

Creation incentives : Players can create and sell island designs, furniture, skins, and other UGC content.

Strong technical compatibility: Seamlessly supports mobile devices, Web3 wallets, and NFT marketplaces.









Paradise Tycoon's economic model centers around the governance token MOANI, combining tradable NFT assets and on-chain marketplaces to build a player-driven, sustainable virtual economy.









The MOANI token has a wide range of applications that enhance the gameplay experience, with its functionality expected to grow alongside the player community. Key use cases include:





Auction House : Used to trade resources that are not available on a player's own island.

In-Game Store : Purchase consumables, custom decorations, and other items.

Competition Entry Fees : Required to participate in official or community-hosted events and tournaments.

Island Trading or Leasing : Used for buying or renting land and island assets.

Functional Payments for User-Generated Content (UGC): For publishing, promoting, or enhancing player-created content.









To ensure long-term ecosystem stability, the total supply of MOANI is capped at 6 billion tokens. The allocation is strategically distributed among various participants and purposes:





Allocation Segment Supply Vesting Period Pre-Seed Round 10.8% 3.75% at TGE, 3-month cliff, then monthly vesting for 24 months Seed Round 6% 5% at TGE, 2-month cliff, then monthly vesting for 16 months Private Round 4.4% 7% at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly vesting for 12 months KOL Round 0.6% 10% at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly vesting for 10 months Public Round 4% 15% at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly for 8 months *Game & UGC Rewards 30% 5% at TGE, then linear monthly vesting for 5 years Advisors 3% 1-year cliff, then 10% monthly vesting for 10 months Team & recruits 14.2% 12-month cliff, then 4.167% monthly vesting for 24 months Operations & Marketing 17% 3% at TGE, then monthly vesting for 36 months Liquidity Provision 10% 33.3% at TGE, then 33.3% at $29M FDV, and 33.3% at $46M FDV





The MOANI token allocation model reflects a "player-first, long-term oriented" philosophy, aiming to balance the interests of investors, players, and developers to foster sustainable growth. In addition, the Paradise Tycoon team continues to introduce new ways for players to use MOANI, further enhancing the overall gaming experience.













The price of the MOANI token will be influenced by multiple factors, including market supply and demand, overall crypto market conditions, the development of the Paradise Tycoon game ecosystem, user activity, and external partnerships. If the gameplay continues to evolve and the user base expands, demand for MOANI is expected to increase, potentially boosting its market value.





It is important to note that crypto assets are inherently volatile and are affected by policies, liquidity, market sentiment, and other variables. The price of MOANI remains highly uncertain. Investors should closely monitor the project's roadmap progress, on-chain usage of MOANI, and market feedback from major exchanges such as MEXC and Uniswap.





Investors are advised to remain rational and avoid blindly following trends. Investment decisions should be made cautiously based on one's risk tolerance and the medium- to long-term market outlook. While MOANI may have potential, attention must also be paid to the risks brought by speculative trading and short-term market sentiment.









MOANI is not yet publicly listed for trading. Currently, players can acquire MOANI tokens through the following methods:





Earn MOANI by completing Paradise Pass tasks, limited-time missions, and in-game trades.

Win MOANI by participating in official or community-organized events and competitions.

Trade with other players in the Auction House to obtain MOANI.

Use MOANI to create content and build your own path to becoming a tycoon.













Paradise Tycoon is a multiplayer Web3 simulation game where players take on the role of tycoons building their own tropical paradise through construction, production, trading, and social interaction.





1) Island Building & Resource Gathering: Players own a customizable private island where they can gather resources such as wood, ore, and crops for construction, upgrades, and trading.

2) Career Progression & Skill Development: Choose from professions like lumberjack, craftsman, or farmer. Players can earn rewards by crafting items and processing materials, gradually unlocking advanced skills.

3) Social Cooperation & Public Spaces: The game features marketplaces and gathering zones where players can collaborate on builds, trade resources, or join guilds for collective activities.

4) Adventure Quests & Challenges: Players can embark on off-island expeditions and limited-time quests to earn items, experience points, and MOANI token rewards.

5) Open Market & Auction House: Items can be traded via an in-game auction house using MOANI, contributing to the game's virtual economy.

6) User-Generated Content (UGC) System: UGC tools will be gradually rolled out, enabling players to upload custom buildings and items that can be traded as assets.

7) Cross-Platform Access: Available via browser and mobile, the game supports one-click login to lower the barrier for both newcomers and crypto-native players.

Paradise Tycoon blends simulation gameplay with Web3 elements, offering an immersive experience built around creativity, social interaction, and a functional token economy.









In Paradise Tycoon, NFTs are not merely "items" or "avatars," they serve as the foundation for asset ownership and in-game advantages:





Island NFTs: Players can use MOANI tokens to purchase Rare, Epic, and Legendary islands. These larger islands support more buildings, allowing players to gather more resources and gain a competitive edge in crafting and events.

Tool NFTs: Each tool NFT has its own level, rarity, and attribute combination. Higher-level tools offer better stats, while Epic and Legendary NFTs may come with unique abilities and set bonuses.

Pass NFTs: Holding a Paradise Pass NFT unlocks greater rewards as players level up, including MOANI token bonuses.

Accessory & Pet NFTs: These NFTs provide decorative enhancements for both player characters and homes.













Paradise Tycoon is developed by Empires Not Vampires, a Finland-based studio with deep expertise in both game development and blockchain technology.





Core Team:

Anssi Jäppinen (CEO): Brings over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry, with a focus on sandbox and simulation-style games.

Juuso Heinisuo (Creative Director): Veteran of several European game studios, with a strong emphasis on narrative design and player-driven gameplay.

Heikki Rautio (Chief Operating Officer): Has led business strategy and community growth for multiple blockchain projects.





Advisory Team: Advisors hail from leading Web3 projects such as Animoca Brands, Polygon, and YGG SEA, offering professional insight into tokenomics design, cross-chain deployment, and community engagement.









The mission of the Paradise Tycoon team is to build an interoperable, social-driven blockchain game with a sustainable economic system and enduring digital asset ownership, creating value that lasts for decades.





The team aims to demonstrate that blockchain technology, through digital ownership, can significantly enhance the quality of mainstream gaming. By offering an accessible onboarding experience and superior user engagement, Paradise Tycoon seeks to attract non-crypto users into the Web3 gaming ecosystem and lead the next generation of Web3 games.









Paradise Tycoon is more than just an open-world game centered on building, exploration, and social interaction. It represents a forward-looking experiment in the Web3 gaming ecosystem. With a player-first approach, it integrates sustainable economics, true digital asset ownership, and decentralized governance into everyday gameplay, embodying the vision of "create, own, and earn through play."





As the MOANI token economy matures, the NFT system expands, and the team continues to innovate in both technology and content, Paradise Tycoon is shaping an open, inclusive, and dynamic digital paradise. This is not only a breakthrough in blockchain gaming, but also a bold step toward fusing entertainment with real-world value.



