What is Rayls (RLS)? A Complete Introduction to Blockchain for Banks





1）Rayls is a blockchain built specifically for banks and financial institutions, enabling compliant, private, and scalable on-chain financial services.

2）It unifies TradFi and DeFi by combining a public EVM chain with private institutional networks—a dual-architecture rarely seen in the industry.

3）Rayls is already adopted in real financial pilots, including CBDC trials and tokenized receivables settlements in Brazil.

4）The ecosystem is designed to power the next decade of RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization, a market global institutions estimate could reach trillions in value.

5）RLS, the native token, supports governance, network participation, and ecosystem coordination, and is available for trading on MEXC.





the blockchain for banks," Rayls provides a secure, private, and programmable infrastructure that allows institutions to issue tokenized assets, automate settlement, and connect with decentralized finance (DeFi)—all while meeting regulatory and operational standards. Rayls is a blockchain purpose-built for banks, financial institutions, and developers who want to bring real financial activity on-chain. Positioned as "Rayls provides a secure, private, and programmable infrastructure that allows institutions to issue tokenized assets, automate settlement, and connect with decentralized finance (DeFi)—all while meeting regulatory and operational standards.





Its design reflects a simple idea: financial markets will not transition to digital rails unless blockchains can offer privacy, compliance, interoperability, predictable fees, and institutional-grade performance. Rayls builds precisely that foundation. The network’s native token, RLS, coordinates value and activity across both public and private environments, aligning incentives for institutions, builders, and investors.













RLS is the native token of the Rayls ecosystem. While Rayls supports complex institutional use cases, RLS tokenomics remain intentionally simple from an investor’s perspective: fixed supply, transparent allocation, and long-term vesting.

fixed supply, maximum supply of 10 billion RLS, and no inflation.

Foundation Treasury & Community Programs 35% Investors (4-year vesting) 22% Core Team (4-year vesting) 17% TGE circulating supply 15% Initial developers (4-year vesting) 11%

This distribution balances long-term ecosystem development with early contributor incentives.





Investor, team, and developer allocations follow multi-year vesting schedules, typically including:

a 12-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks

This ensures stability during network growth and mitigates supply shocks.





Although Rayls supports advanced institutional fee flows, the core principle for users is:





• Transaction fees across public and private chains are denominated in US

• Fees ultimately settle in RLS

• Rayls uses a deflationary burn mechanism, reducing circulating supply over time

• Validators and ecosystem contributors are rewarded from fee distributions





For most retail and institutional investors, the takeaway is clear: RLS has a predictable supply structure and captures value as network usage increases.





















The global financial system moves enormous value but operates on infrastructure that often predates the internet. This creates frictions, costs, and delays across payments, settlements, and asset transfers.





Bank for International Settlements estimates that cross-border payment flows exceed 150 trillion USD annually, yet rely on multi-day settlement and a chain of intermediaries. Meanwhile, according to the World Bank, global remittances exceed 860 billion USD, with persistently high fees for end users. Theestimates that cross-border payment flows exceed, yet rely on multi-day settlement and a chain of intermediaries. Meanwhile, according to the, global remittances exceed, with persistently high fees for end users.





IMF notes that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization may reach multi-trillion-dollar scale as capital markets migrate toward programmable, transparent settlement rails. At the market-infrastructure level, tokenization has become a major theme. Thenotes that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization may reach multi-trillion-dollar scale as capital markets migrate toward programmable, transparent settlement rails.





These shifts point toward a shared conclusion: global finance needs infrastructure that preserves privacy and compliance while enabling automation, interoperability, and on-chain settlement. Rayls was designed to meet these requirements, bridging how institutions operate today with what digital finance makes possible.













Rayls combines a public EVM chain with private institutional networks. This architecture addresses long-standing barriers that prevented banks from adopting blockchain technology at scale.





Most public blockchains expose transaction data by default. Rayls enables institutions to operate inside Privacy Nodes, where transactions remain confidential while still being provable and auditable. This makes it possible to run sensitive financial operations — client transfers, asset issuance, internal settlement — without revealing counterparties or positions.





Rayls allows institutions to encode processes such as FX swaps, interest schedules, margin management, and DvP/PvP settlement directly on-chain. This replaces manual or batch-based processes with atomic, automated execution.





Institutions can transact privately while retaining the option to connect assets to Rayls’ public chain, and therefore to the broader DeFi ecosystem. This mirrors how banks use private infrastructure today while opening the door to new forms of composability.





Privacy nodes can process thousands of transactions per second, and institutions can deploy additional nodes as volume grows. This ensures performance that aligns with financial-market needs.





Rayls is already active in production-level pilots:





Brazil’s Central Bank uses Rayls technology in CBDC and tokenized-deposit trials.

Núclea settles 10,000+ tokenized receivables per week on Rayls private networks.

J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys validated Rayls for private fund tokenization and investor-suitability workflows.

These examples show Rayls’ practicality in regulated environments, a key differentiator from general-purpose blockchains.





Beyond its role inside Rayls’ infrastructure, RLS offers a value proposition aligned with long-term adoption of on-chain financial systems.





Every asset issuance, transfer, settlement, or workflow inside Rayls private networks eventually generates demand for RLS. Institutions may not hold RLS directly, but brokers and service providers acquire it on their behalf. These ties token demand for real-world usage rather than speculation.





Because a portion of transaction fees is burned, the token becomes more scarce as adoption grows. With a fixed supply, this mechanism strengthens over time, especially as private-chain activity increases.





Institutions operating as validators stake RLS to secure the network. Retail users can delegate stake to validators and earn rewards. This produces a stable, utility-driven staking economy.





Rayls sits at the intersection of several large-scale trends:





Central bank digital currency pilots

Tokenized deposits

RWA tokenization in capital markets

Automated interbank settlement

Institutional blockchain adoption





As noted by the IMF , tokenization could reach a multi-trillion-dollar scale. RLS is positioned as the settlement and coordination asset in a network designed specifically for this transition.





Rayls introduces blockchain architecture tailored to the needs of banks and financial institutions while maintaining interoperability with the open DeFi ecosystem. Its focus on privacy, compliance, programmability, and performance positions it as a strong candidate for supporting the next generation of financial infrastructure.





RLS, the network’s native asset, provides a clear and concise economic model: fixed supply, transparent vesting, and direct linkage between institutional usage and token demand. As tokenization, CBDC pilots, and programmable financial markets continue to expand globally, Rayls offers an infrastructure where traditional and decentralized finance can coexist, and where both contribute to long-term token value.