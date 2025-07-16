What is StakeStone (STO)? A Deep Dive into How This Cross-Chain Liquidity Platform Maximizes Yield





In the crypto market, liquidity and yield are often seen as conflicting goals. However, StakeStone offers an innovative solution as a cross chain liquidity infrastructure that uses its native token STO to resolve this tradeoff. It achieves both high liquidity and optimized returns. This article explores the key features of StakeStone and how it is redefining liquidity in the digital asset space.









StakeStone is a cutting edge cross-chain liquidity infrastructure that introduces STO and SBTC, two assets representing liquid versions of ETH and BTC. Through the support of a dynamic staking network, it solves the conflict between locked assets and liquidity found in traditional staking models. The platform offers three main liquid assets:

STONE ETH: A yield-bearing liquid ETH

SBTC: An omnichain liquid BTC asset

STONEBTC: A yield generating BTC version





Unlike other staking protocols, StakeStone enables users to withdraw funds at any time on any supported blockchain without a lockup period, achieving real cross chain liquidity.









StakeStone offers innovative solutions to four major pain points in the crypto market:





1）The tradeoff between asset locking and liquidity: Traditional staking forces users to choose between earning yield or maintaining liquidity. StakeStone enables both.

2）Fragmented liquidity: It aggregates various LRT pools, simplifying the user experience.

3）Challenges for Layer 2 and EVM-compatible chains: StakeStone helps emerging L2s and blockchains attract ETH liquidity.

4）Complexity of developer integration: It streamlines the process of integrating liquid restaking tokens (LRTs).





Since launching its testnet in July 2023, StakeStone has made significant progress, including over 310,000 ETH (approximately $870 million) in total value locked (TVL), 96,000 users onboarded, and successful integration with more than 10 protocols.









As the native governance token of the StakeStone ecosystem, STO serves multiple purposes:





1）Governance: Holders can vote on major proposals that influence the platform’s development

2）Boosted yields: Locking STO grants veSTO, which unlocks higher yield benefits

3）Seasonal reset mechanism: Ensures fair governance by preventing long-term holders from dominating proposals

4）Access to reserve assets via swap and burn: Provides sustainable value for STO holders

5）Cross-chain operability: Seamlessly usable across multiple blockchains

6）Enhanced capital efficiency: Earn passive income while maintaining liquidity





StakeStone’s applications include STONE-Fi (a cross-chain liquidity marketplace), LiquidityPad (a cross-chain liquidity launch platform), and Stone.Pay (an innovative DeFi payment solution), offering users comprehensive tools for liquidity management.









Compared to liquid staking services like Lido and Rocket Pool, StakeStone offers several key advantages:





1）Comprehensive cross-chain solution: Combines liquid staking, cross-chain interoperability, and yield optimization

2）Multi-asset support: Supports both ETH and BTC, providing diversified liquidity options

3）Modular architecture: Enables flexible adjustment of underlying strategies without impacting users' STONE holdings

4）Seamless cross-chain experience: Access and use assets across multiple chains while retaining underlying yield

5）Optimized yield strategies: Automatically maximizes returns without requiring active user management

6）Deep ecosystem integration: Strategic partnerships with emerging ecosystems such as Berachain, Linea, Monad, and Plume

7）Innovative governance model: Uses gauge-based governance with seasonal resets to ensure a fair decision-making process









StakeStone is redefining liquidity in the crypto world with its innovative cross-chain infrastructure. By combining liquidity access with yield maximization, STO and SBTC provide unmatched value to users. As DeFi continues to expand across multiple chains, StakeStone is poised to play a key role in connecting blockchain ecosystems.