What is Tap to Earn









Tap to Earn is a recent trend in the GameFi sector, where users earn rewards by repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons on their mobile phones. Its simple gameplay, low entry barriers, and attractive crypto airdrop incentives have drawn many participants.









Tap to Earn Features:

Simple Gameplay: Mainly involves repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons.

Progressive: Users earn new items, tools, and characters during the game, achieving higher goals and unlocking more levels.

Automation: Some tap-to-earn games offer options for automated actions.









The success of the TON network and the popularity of the Notcoin game expanded the influence of Tap to Earn games, demonstrating the feasibility of combining simple game mechanics with blockchain to attract users.





As a leading social app, Telegram provided a massive user base for the growth of Tap to Earn games. Notcoin was one of the first projects to adopt the Tap to Earn model, and its simple gameplay and distribution mechanism attracted millions of users. When the Notcoin token (NOT) launched, 80 billion tokens were airdropped to users, causing the token's market cap to rapidly soar beyond $2.7 billion. The success of Notcoin attracted more developers and investors to this space.













Tap to Earn: Users earn in-game currency with each click. This reward system motivates users to keep playing.





Upgrades and Enhancements: Users can spend their in-game currency to purchase items or upgrade their abilities, increase earnings, reduce cooldown times, etc. This growth mechanism enhances user engagement and provides the potential for higher rewards.





Daily Mission Rewards: Completing daily system tasks earns rewards and helps maintain game activity.









Earning In-Game Currency: Users earn in-game currency by tapping the screen and completing tasks like daily missions.





Redeeming for Real Tokens: Once users accumulate enough in-game currency, they can convert it into real cryptocurrency.





Token Trading: Games usually require linking to a user's crypto wallet or having their own integrated wallet. When users exchange in-game currency for real cryptocurrency, they can withdraw the tokens and trade them on the corresponding exchange platform for the cryptocurrency they wish to hold.













Notcoin is a Tap to Earn game based on Telegram, where users earn NOT tokens by clicking and participating in community activities. Its simple mechanics and community engagement led to its rapid popularity. The token is now listed on many top exchanges.









Hamster Kombat is a game that combines Tap to Earn with trading simulation. In the game, users take on the role of an exchange manager and continuously develop and expand their exchange. According to the latest official updates, 60% of the total token supply will be allocated to the community in the future.









Catizen is a cat-themed game that combines GameFi, AI, and the metaverse. It merges the charm of virtual pets with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to offer a highly immersive interactive experience. The token has not been listed yet.









Pixelverse has developed a Tap to Earn type game on Telegram called PixelTap. It is a mission-based combat game set in a cyberpunk pixelated universe. Its token is now listed on several major exchanges.









Similar to Notcoin, TapSwap allows players to earn coins by clicking and completing tasks. The project was founded by anonymous creators and is in its early stages. Its token has not been listed yet.









There are currently numerous Tap to Earn projects on Telegram, with similar overall gameplay. The barriers to entry are low, and the operation is simple—just join the project's Telegram channel and follow the instructions. Since most projects are still in their early stages and have not issued tokens yet, selecting projects with high popularity, influence, and potential requires careful research.





Make sure to participate in games through the official links provided by the project to avoid phishing attacks. Telegram, being an open platform, has always been a hotspot for phishing attacks, so ensure you protect your personal assets during the participation process.





In addition to participating directly in the projects, researching early-stage projects and participating in the secondary market in the future is also an option. The tokens mentioned in this article, such as NOT and PIXFI, are already listed on the MEXC platform. You can trade these tokens on the secondary market through spot or futures trading to potentially make a profit.





