What is USUAL? An Introduction to Digital Assets

USUAL is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers a decentralized platform focused on secure, fiat-backed stablecoin issuance and value redistribution. Launched to address the need for transparent, decentralized stablecoin solutions, USUAL was developed to solve the challenges of centralized control and lack of user participation in the stablecoin sector. With its robust technological foundation on the Ethereum blockchain, USUAL enables users to participate in the governance and value accrual of a fiat-backed stablecoin ecosystem, ensuring security, transparency, and community-driven ownership.

USUAL was founded by a team of blockchain and finance professionals with extensive experience in decentralized finance and digital asset management. While specific founder names and detailed backgrounds are not disclosed in the available sources, the project's vision centers on creating a decentralized stablecoin platform that redistributes both ownership and governance to its community through the $USUAL token. Since its inception, USUAL has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of its mainnet, the listing of USUAL on major trading platforms such as MEXC, and the growth of its user base to over 21,000 holders. The project has also reached a total supply of 1.29 billion tokens and a circulating supply of 1.13 billion, reflecting strong adoption and active participation. USUAL's innovative approach to stablecoin issuance and governance has positioned it as a notable player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The USUAL ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for users seeking decentralized, fiat-backed stablecoins:

1. USUAL Stablecoin Platform: The primary platform of the USUAL ecosystem, this application allows users to mint, redeem, and manage fiat-backed stablecoins through smart contracts on Ethereum. This platform ensures transparency and security while enabling users to participate in the stablecoin economy. Currently, the platform is used by thousands of users for stablecoin transactions, making it a leading solution in the decentralized stablecoin segment.

2. Governance Portal: This secondary service extends the USUAL ecosystem by providing a decentralized governance interface. Token holders can propose and vote on protocol changes, ensuring that the community has direct input into the platform's evolution. The governance portal creates a seamless and democratic experience for all participants.

3. Value Redistribution Engine: This additional component addresses the need for equitable value distribution within the ecosystem. Through innovative smart contract mechanisms, the engine redistributes platform fees and rewards to $USUAL token holders, supporting long-term engagement and ecosystem growth. This represents a unique approach to incentivizing participation and aligning interests across the community.

These three components work together to create a comprehensive environment where USUAL serves as the utility and governance token that powers all interactions within the network, creating a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The stablecoin and DeFi sector currently faces several critical challenges that USUAL aims to solve through its innovative approach:

1. Centralized Control and Lack of Transparency: Users in the stablecoin sector struggle with centralized issuers that control supply and governance, resulting in limited user participation and potential risks of mismanagement. This issue affects all stablecoin users and leads to trust deficits and inefficiencies. Traditional solutions have failed to address this problem due to structural barriers in centralized models.

2. Inequitable Value Distribution: Another significant challenge is the concentration of value and rewards among a small group of stakeholders. This problem causes reduced incentives for broader community participation and prevents the ecosystem from achieving sustainable growth. Current approaches attempt to solve this through limited reward programs, but they fall short due to lack of transparency and inclusivity.

3. Governance Inaccessibility: The sector also suffers from opaque decision-making processes, which create barriers for users who wish to influence protocol direction. This challenge has persisted despite earlier efforts to introduce on-chain governance because of fundamental issues with centralized control.

USUAL addresses these pain points through its decentralized, community-driven approach, enabling transparent governance, equitable value redistribution, and open participation. By leveraging Ethereum smart contracts, USUAL provides a secure and efficient solution that transforms how users interact with stablecoins and DeFi platforms.

However, available data from MEXC and CoinMarketCap indicate the following:

- Total Supply: 4,000,000,000 USUAL

- Circulating Supply: 1,135,364,648.59 USUAL

- Total Supply (as of recent data): 1,290,004,782.39 USUAL

- Circulation Rate: 28.38%

- Public Blockchain: Ethereum

USUAL serves multiple functions within its ecosystem:

- Utility: Used for minting, redeeming, and transacting stablecoins.

- Governance: Token holders can propose and vote on protocol changes.

- Value Redistribution: Holders receive a share of platform fees and rewards.

USUAL implements a decentralized governance model, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making through on-chain voting. Staking mechanisms and reward structures are designed to incentivize long-term participation, though specific APY figures and unlock schedules are not detailed in the available sources.

USUAL stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized stablecoin sector, addressing key challenges through its transparent governance and equitable value distribution. With its growing user base and robust ecosystem, USUAL demonstrates significant potential to transform how users interact with stablecoins and DeFi platforms.