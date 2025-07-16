What is Zero1 Labs? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Zero1 Labs is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers a decentralized artificial intelligence (DEAI) ecosystem. Launched to address the growing need for open, collaborative, and permissionless AI infrastructure, Zero1 Labs enables developers and users to build, deploy, and monetize AI-powered decentralized applications. The platform's core mission is to democratize access to advanced AI tools and resources, fostering innovation while ensuring transparency and security. By leveraging a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, Zero1 Labs provides a scalable and energy-efficient foundation for its network, allowing participants to contribute to and benefit from the expanding DEAI Token ecosystem.
Zero1 Labs was founded by a team of experienced professionals with backgrounds in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized systems. The founding members previously worked at leading organizations in the tech and AI sectors, bringing together expertise in distributed computing, cryptography, and machine learning. Their vision was to create a platform that could bridge the gap between AI innovation and decentralized governance, empowering a global community of developers and users.
Since its inception, Zero1 Labs has achieved several key milestones. These include the successful completion of its initial development phases, the launch of its testnets to engage early adopters and developers, and the rollout of its mainnet in a phased approach. The project has also established strategic partnerships with research institutions and technology providers, further strengthening its position as a pioneer in the decentralized AI space. Notably, the introduction of the Zero Construct Program (ZCP) has accelerated ecosystem growth by incentivizing AI innovation and collaboration.
The Zero1 Labs ecosystem is built around several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, researchers, and end-users in the AI and blockchain sectors.
Together, these components create a comprehensive and self-sustaining environment where the Zero1 Labs token (DEAI) acts as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions and transactions within the network.
How Zero1 Labs Addresses These Challenges:
Zero1 Labs tackles these pain points through its decentralized, open-source approach. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparent and auditable AI development processes. Its incentive structures and community-driven governance model lower the barriers to entry, enabling a diverse range of contributors to participate. The use of a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism further enhances security and scalability, making Zero1 Labs a robust solution for the next generation of AI applications.
The total issuance (maximum supply) of the Zero1 Labs digital token (DEAI) is 1,000,000,000 DEAI. This figure represents the hard cap set in the smart contract, and no additional tokens can be minted beyond this amount.
Current supply details:
Proportional distribution:
|Category
|% of Total Supply
|Tokens (in millions)
|Purpose
|Farmer Rewards
|35.0%
|350.0
|Rewards for network participation & contributions
|Investors
|21.5%
|215.5
|Early financial backers (private/seed sales)
|Foundation
|15.7%
|156.8
|Ecosystem growth and development funding
|Team
|9.5%
|94.4
|Core developers and contributors
|Autonomys Labs
|9.0%
|90.0
|Internal R&D, strategy, operations
|Testnets
|6.9%
|68.9
|Testnet participation, bootstrapping
|Partners
|1.4%
|14.3
|Network-building and integrations
|Ambassadors
|1.0%
|10.0
|Community evangelism and outreach
Summary Table:
|Metric
|Amount (DEAI)
|Circulating Supply
|97,559,759.786
|Total Supply
|98,000,000
|Max Supply
|1,000,000,000
Key points:
Within the Zero1 Labs ecosystem, DEAI serves multiple functions:
At the time of mainnet launch, a portion of tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and lock-up schedules to ensure long-term ecosystem stability. The unlocking of DEAI Token is phased, aligning with network milestones and community growth to prevent market shocks and promote sustainable development.
Zero1 Labs implements a decentralized governance model that empowers token holders to participate in decision-making processes. Through on-chain voting, users can influence protocol changes, funding proposals, and strategic direction. Additionally, staking DEAI tokens allows participants to earn rewards and gain additional privileges, with yields determined by network activity and participation rates.
Zero1 Labs stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized AI sector, addressing key challenges through its transparent, community-driven approach and robust technological foundation. With its growing ecosystem, comprehensive incentive structures, and commitment to open collaboration, Zero1 Labs demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with AI technologies.