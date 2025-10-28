The London Hard Fork represents one of the most significant upgrades in Ethereum's history, fundamentally changing how users interact with the network. If you've ever wondered when was the London Hard Fork upgrade implemented on the Ethereum network, the answer is August 5, 2021, at block 12,965,000. This upgrade introduced a revolutionary fee mechanism that made transactions more predictable and began burning a portion of every transaction fee, creating deflationary pressure on Ether's supply.

In this article, you'll discover the exact implementation timeline, understand what changed for everyday users, and learn why this upgrade continues to shape Ethereum today. Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or looking to understand Ethereum's evolution, this guide breaks down everything in simple, accessible terms.





Key Takeaways

The London Hard Fork was implemented on August 5, 2021, at block 12,965,000, introducing EIP-1559 and four other protocol improvements.

EIP-1559 replaced Ethereum's auction-based fee system with an algorithmic base fee, making transaction costs more predictable for users.

Every transaction's base fee is permanently burned, creating deflationary pressure that has removed over 4.3 million ETH from circulation.

The upgrade delayed the difficulty bomb to December 2021, providing time for Ethereum's eventual transition to proof-of-stake.

Combined with The Merge in September 2022, the London upgrade fundamentally changed Ethereum's monetary policy and supply dynamics.

Average base fees have dropped from 41 gwei to around 7 gwei due to layer-2 scaling improvements and the March 2024 Dencun upgrade.





The London Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on the Ethereum network on August 5, 2021 , at precisely 12:34 UTC. The activation occurred at block number 12,965,000, marking a watershed moment in Ethereum's development. Before reaching mainnet, the upgrade underwent extensive testing across three testnets starting June 24, 2021 . Ropsten testnet launched first at block 10,499,401 on June 24, followed by Goerli on June 30, and finally Rinkeby on July 7. This careful three-week testing period allowed developers to identify and fix potential issues before the full network deployment. The phased approach demonstrated Ethereum's commitment to security and stability, ensuring that when the London upgrade finally activated, it did so smoothly across the entire network.





A hard fork is a backward-incompatible upgrade that changes the fundamental rules of how a blockchain operates. The London Hard Fork introduced five Ethereum Improvement Proposals, commonly known as EIPs, that enhanced the network's functionality. EIP-1559 stood as the centerpiece of this upgrade, completely restructuring how transaction fees work on Ethereum. The other proposals included EIP-3198 , which gave smart contracts access to the base fee, EIP-3529 , which reduced gas refunds to prevent exploitation, EIP-3541, which improved contract validation, and EIP-3554 , which delayed the difficulty bomb. The upgrade earned its "London" name following Ethereum's tradition of naming major upgrades after cities hosting developer conferences. This particular upgrade generated unprecedented attention because EIP-1559 promised to make Ethereum more user-friendly while potentially making Ether deflationary.













EIP-1559 transformed Ethereum's fee structure from a chaotic auction system into a predictable, algorithmically-determined model. Before the London upgrade, users bid against each other for block space, often overpaying during busy periods or waiting indefinitely during quieter times. The new system introduced a base fee that automatically adjusts based on network congestion, targeting blocks that are 50% full. When blocks exceed this target, the base fee increases, and when blocks fall below, it decreases. This mechanism created unprecedented fee predictability, allowing users to estimate costs accurately before submitting transactions. The base fee applies universally to all transactions in a block, eliminating the guesswork that previously plagued Ethereum users.





Alongside the base fee, users gained the ability to add an optional priority fee, sometimes called a "tip," to incentivize faster transaction processing. This two-tier system gives users more control over their transaction experience. If you need immediate confirmation, you add a higher priority fee; if you can wait, you keep it minimal. The maximum fee setting allows users to cap their total spending, protecting them from unexpected spikes. When the actual base fee at execution is lower than your maximum, the difference gets automatically refunded. This flexibility marked a significant improvement over the old system where users either overpaid for certainty or risked transaction failure.





The most revolutionary aspect of EIP-1559 was introducing fee burning to Ethereum. Every transaction's base fee gets permanently removed from circulation rather than paid to miners or validators. This mechanism directly addresses one of Ethereum's longstanding criticisms—its unlimited supply. While new Ether continues being issued as block rewards, the burning mechanism offsets this inflation. The economic implications became immediately apparent as millions of dollars worth of Ether began disappearing from the supply daily. This burning happens automatically with every single transaction, creating constant deflationary pressure that benefits all Ether holders.





EIP-3554 delayed the difficulty bomb, a mechanism designed to make proof-of-work mining progressively harder, pushing the deadline to December 2021. This gave developers additional time to prepare for The Merge, Ethereum's eventual transition to proof-of-stake. Miners saw their revenue model shift as they no longer received the base fee, instead relying on block rewards and priority fees. While controversial initially, this change proved essential for Ethereum's long-term sustainability. The delay ensured network stability while development continued on the proof-of-stake system that would eventually replace mining entirely.













Ether's price jumped immediately following the London upgrade activation, trading around $2,630 on the implementation day. The market reacted positively to the deflationary mechanism and improved user experience. Investors recognized that fee burning could potentially create scarcity in Ether supply over time. Trading volume increased as users tested the new fee structure, with many reporting significantly better experiences compared to the old auction system. The upgrade generated substantial media coverage, bringing renewed attention to Ethereum's development roadmap and its advantages over competing blockchains.





Transaction fee volatility decreased dramatically within the first weeks after implementation. Users no longer faced the frustrating experience of setting gas prices too low and watching transactions sit unconfirmed for hours. Wallet applications quickly adapted their interfaces to support the new base fee and priority fee parameters. The predictability meant that decentralized applications could provide more accurate cost estimates to their users. During high-traffic events like popular NFT drops, the system handled congestion more gracefully than the previous auction model, though fees still rose during peak demand.





The Ethereum network began burning thousands of Ether daily immediately after the London upgrade. Block sizes became more flexible, occasionally exceeding the previous hard limit when demand spiked, then contracting during quieter periods. This elasticity helped smooth out congestion patterns that previously caused severe fee spikes. Transaction confirmation times remained consistent, and the network handled the transition without any major technical issues. Developers monitoring the upgrade reported successful implementation across all client software, with no chain splits or significant bugs discovered.





Since the London Hard Fork implementation, the Ethereum network has burned over 4.3 million Ether, worth more than $12.7 billion at various market prices. This represents a permanent reduction in supply that would never have occurred under the old system. When combined with The Merge in September 2022 , Ethereum became truly deflationary during many periods as the reduced issuance paired with ongoing fee burns. Network activity directly correlates with burn rate—higher usage means more fees burned. This creates a unique economic model where the network's popularity directly benefits existing token holders.





The London upgrade laid crucial groundwork for The Merge by delaying the difficulty bomb and testing major protocol changes. The successful implementation of EIP-1559 proved that Ethereum could execute complex upgrades without disrupting network operations. The fee burning mechanism gained even more significance after The Merge, as reduced issuance combined with ongoing burns to create periods where Ether supply actually decreased. Today's Ethereum monetary policy directly results from innovations introduced in the London upgrade, creating a sustainable economic model for the network's future.





Recent data shows the burn rate has slowed due to improvements in layer-2 scaling solutions and the March 2024 Dencun upgrade, which reduced layer-2 costs by up to 98%. Average base fees have dropped from the 41 gwei average over the first 1,000 days to around 7 gwei in recent months. This reflects Ethereum's success in scaling through layer-2 networks, though it also means less Ether gets burned. The network must maintain base fees above approximately 23 gwei to remain deflationary under current issuance rates, creating an interesting balance between user costs and tokenomics.













Understanding when the London Hard Fork upgrade was implemented on the Ethereum network helps beginners grasp Ethereum's evolution from a high-fee, unpredictable system to today's more user-friendly platform. The August 5 2021, upgrade removed much of the complexity that previously intimidated newcomers to cryptocurrency. When you use Ethereum today through wallets or decentralized exchanges, you're benefiting from the predictable fee structure that London introduced. The automatic base fee calculation means you don't need to understand complicated gas price strategies to use the network successfully. For those considering using platforms like MEXC to trade Ether, recognizing how London upgraded Ethereum's fundamentals provides valuable context for investment decisions. This upgrade demonstrated that Ethereum actively evolves to solve real problems, distinguishing it from static blockchain projects.













