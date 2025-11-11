Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this digital asset. Ripple Labs dominates the landscape, controlling approximately 42% of the total XRP supply through escrow reserves. Beyond the company, individual whales and major exchanges hold significant portions. This guide breaks down exactly who owns XRP crypto, how much the top holders control, and what this concentration means for everyday investors.





Key Takeaways

Ripple Labs controls approximately 42% of total XRP supply through operational holdings and escrow accounts.

Chris Larsen is the largest individual XRP owner with over 2.5 billion XRP worth between $7-8 billion.

Major exchanges hold billions of XRP in customer custody, with platforms managing approximately 5% of circulating supply.

The top 100 wallets control 68% of XRP, making it one of the most concentrated cryptocurrencies.

Ripple releases 1 billion XRP monthly from escrow but typically re-locks 60% or more to manage supply.

The August 2025 SEC lawsuit resolution provides regulatory clarity, boosting institutional confidence in XRP.









Ripple Labs is undeniably who owns most of XRP, controlling around 42% of the total supply. The company manages this massive holding through two categories: operational reserves for daily business needs and structured escrow accounts. Six separate Ripple wallets each hold 5 billion XRP in escrow , representing 5% of total supply per wallet. Together, these six wallets alone control nearly 30% of all XRP that will ever exist.





Ripple releases 1 billion XRP from escrow monthly through smart contracts. However, the company typically re-locks 60% or more back into escrow. In September 2025, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP but immediately relocked 700 million, creating a net release of just 300 million XRP. This controlled approach prevents market flooding while funding operations and liquidity services. Without this re-locking strategy, the entire escrow would empty in three years.













When asking who owns the most XRP among individuals, Chris Larsen stands alone. The Ripple co-founder and executive chairman personally controls over 2.5 billion XRP worth approximately $7 to $8 billion. Larsen distributes his holdings across eight distinct wallets, with four wallets still containing their original 500 million XRP allocation from 2013. His holdings represent roughly 4.6% of the entire XRP market value, making him one of cryptocurrency's wealthiest individuals.





Larsen made headlines in July 2025 when he transferred $175 million worth of XRP to exchanges near seven-year price highs. Wallet number five decreased from 500 million XRP to 280 million through strategic sales. Despite these transactions, Larsen retains enough XRP to significantly influence market dynamics. Beyond Larsen, anonymous whale wallets holding over 1 million XRP reached 2,708 addresses in June 2025, the highest level in XRP's history.





Major cryptocurrency exchanges represent another answer to who owns XRP cryptocurrency. These platforms hold billions of XRP, though the tokens belong to millions of customers rather than the exchanges themselves. MEXC provides custody services for traders worldwide. Exchange holdings fluctuate as users deposit and withdraw, with major platforms collectively holding billions of XRP through customer custody accounts.





The XRP rich list shows extreme concentration among top addresses. According to XRPScan data from September 2025, the top 13 wallets control over 50% of all XRP. Ripple's escrow wallets dominate positions one through seven, each holding between 1.8 billion and 5 billion XRP. Exchange custody wallets follow, with major platforms holding 1.5 billion to 6 billion XRP for their users. One notable outlier, Ripple wallet 29, holds 1.33 billion XRP, showing the company's diverse escrow allocation strategy.





The ownership distribution reveals stark inequality. Top 100 wallets control approximately 68% of circulating supply, one of cryptocurrency's highest concentration rates. Conversely, 90% of XRP wallets hold fewer than 5,000 tokens. While over 6.6 million active wallets exist, many are small retail holdings or inactive accounts. This concentration means who owns the majority of XRP can be answered with a relatively short list of companies and individuals.









Concentrated XRP ownership creates both advantages and concerns for investors. Ripple's controlled escrow releases provide predictable supply management, potentially stabilizing prices. However, this centralization contradicts cryptocurrency's decentralization ideals. The company's monthly unlocks directly affect circulating supply and liquidity. When major holders like Larsen sell significant amounts, markets react with notable price movements. Critics argue this concentration gives Ripple unprecedented control, while supporters contend structured releases demonstrate responsible stewardship. For everyday investors, understanding who owns XRP currency helps assess investment risks.





Recent months have brought significant shifts in who owns XRP coins. Following the SEC lawsuit resolution in August 2025 , institutional confidence surged. Whale addresses holding over 1 million XRP hit record levels, while exchange balances steadily increased. XRP Ledger daily active addresses jumped to 295,000 in June 2025, nearly seven times the three-month average. This activity spike indicates growing interest from both retail and institutional sectors. Speculation around potential XRP ETF approval by late 2025 drives accumulation on major platforms, as investors position themselves for regulatory legitimacy.





Anyone can verify who owns XRP ledger tokens using blockchain explorers. XRPScan provides real-time rich list tracking , showing top wallet addresses, balances, and transaction history. The platform labels known addresses like Ripple escrow wallets and exchange custody accounts. Users can monitor whale movements, monthly escrow unlocks, and changing distribution patterns. This transparency allows investors to track how ownership concentration evolves and identify potential market-moving transfers before they impact prices.









1. Does Ripple own all XRP?

No, Ripple controls approximately 42% of total XRP supply through escrow and operational holdings.





2. Who owns the most XRP in the world?

Ripple Labs owns the most as a company, while Chris Larsen owns the most as an individual with 2.5+ billion XRP.





3. Who owns the XRP Ledger?

The XRP Ledger is decentralized open-source technology with no single owner, though Ripple Labs contributed significantly to its development.





4. Can Ripple sell all their XRP at once?

No, Ripple's holdings are locked in monthly escrow releases, preventing immediate full liquidation.





5. Who owns XRP shares?

XRP is a cryptocurrency token, not a stock, so there are no "shares" - people own XRP tokens directly.





