Why Is My Account Restricted?





Account freezing refers to the temporary blocking or restriction of a user's cryptocurrency trading account, preventing them from making transactions or withdrawing funds. The duration of a cryptocurrency account freeze and the unfreezing procedure may vary depending on the platform or regulatory agency's policies.





During the freeze period, users are usually unable to make transactions, withdraw funds, or perform other account-related operations. You need to contact the trading platform to confirm the reason for your account freeze and follow the platform's procedures to unfreeze the account. Below are some common reasons for account freezes.





















If you enter the wrong password 5 times in a row during account login, your account will be restricted from logging in for 2 hours. If you enter the wrong password 5 times again, your account will be restricted from logging in for 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can try logging in again.





If you wish to lift the freeze earlier, you can follow the prompts on the login page to reset your password and unfreeze the account. If you are unable to reset the password yourself due to a loss of security verification items, you can apply to reset the security verifications on the reset security verification page.





Please note that you cannot apply to reset your security verifications through the reset security verification page if you're not logged in. If you want to reset your password, you need to contact MEXC official online customer service and submit the required information to reset your password.









If you are certain that the assets are from an unknown source, please do not use them. The sender or judicial authorities could ask you to return the assets after you use them, which may lead to unnecessary losses such as your account being frozen. Please provide your UID and screenshots of the deposit, and consult online customer service to help determine the source of the assets and assist you in returning them.









You can provide feedback to MEXC customer service and submit the relevant proof and screenshots. If customer service verifies the situation, the platform will assist in imposing a 48-hour withdrawal restriction on the related account. You should promptly report the incident to the police and, after reporting, contact customer service as soon as possible to provide the police report receipt so we can offer further assistance.









During P2P transactions, if you receive additional funds due to the other party's operational error, please do not use these assets. If you use them and the other party requests a return, you may face risks such as your account being frozen. You can consult MEXC online customer service for assistance in returning the additional funds.









In OTC transactions, if you cancel buy orders for cryptocurrencies for personal reasons ("I don't want to trade") 5 times consecutively, your account will be unable to buy cryptocurrencies for the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can continue using OTC buy crypto services.









If you notice suspicious activity on your account, such as abnormal logins, trades, withdrawals, or transfers, to protect your assets, you can choose to freeze your account or contact online customer service to do so. Once the account is frozen, you will not be able to log in or trade. If you want to unfreeze your account, please contact MEXC online customer service for assistance.





If you can still log in to your account, you can freeze it by following the prompts in the security settings on the MEXC platform. If your account has been stolen and you cannot log in, you can directly communicate with MEXC online customer service to freeze the account with their assistance.













When your account triggers an anti-money laundering restriction, some functions will be limited. You can go to the submit risk control removal information page and click the [Apply] button. Follow the prompts to submit the required information and cooperate with MEXC officials for the review.





Please do not trust any third parties offering account unfreezing services to avoid additional losses. Once your application is approved, you will regain full access to your account's functions.













If you place limit orders or similar types of orders in spot or futures trading, your assets will be temporarily frozen, and the frozen assets cannot be used again. If you want to use the frozen assets, go to the trading page, find the corresponding order, and cancel it to unfreeze the assets.









When you initiate a withdrawal request, the portion of tokens you requested for withdrawal will be frozen and will be withdrawn on-chain to the wallet address or platform address you provided. If you wish to cancel the withdrawal before confirming the withdrawal SMS or email, you can go to the "Withdrawal" column and select [Cancel] for the withdrawal. The withdrawn assets will be unfrozen.





Web: On the MEXC official website, navigate to the [Wallets] section in the main menu, select [Funding History] and then choose [Withdrawal] on the funding history page to cancel the withdrawal.

App: In the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select [Transactions], then choose [Deposits/Withdrawals] and tap [Withdrawal] to cancel.













Gifts is a feature in the MEXC App. When you send cryptocurrencies to friends in the form of a gift, your assets will be frozen. The unclaimed amount will be refunded to your account after 48 hours and cannot be refunded early.









When you successfully participate in events such as fixed-term products in Savings on the MEXC platform, the assets involved in the event will be temporarily frozen and cannot be used for trading or withdrawals. You will need to wait until the assets are unlocked before you can use them again.









You can contact MEXC customer service to assist in reaching out to the other party to request the return of your assets, but there is no guarantee that the recipient will cooperate. To ensure the safety of your assets, MEXC customer service will apply for a temporary freeze of the assets for 48 hours and recommends that you report the incident to the police immediately.









Please check the MEXC's deposit page to see if any tokens are in a pending deposit status. Tokens in this status will show a balance in your assets and can be traded, but cannot be transferred (including internal transfers), withdrawn, or used for OTC trading until the deposit is fully credited. You can wait for the tokens to be fully credited before performing transfers, withdrawals, or OTC trading.





Web: On the MEXC official website, navigate to [Wallets] in the main menu and select [Funding History]. You can check the status of the deposit under the "Deposit" tab.

App: In the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select [Transactions], then choose [Deposits/Withdrawals]. Tap [Deposit] to check the status of the deposit.









MEXC has a 24-hour withdrawal limit for platform accounts. If you exceed this limit, you will need to wait 24 hours before you can continue withdrawing funds.





You can also increase your withdrawal limit by completing KYC verification . After completing primary KYC, your 24-hour limit will be increased to 80 BTC, and after completing advanced KYC, your 24-hour limit will be raised to 200 BTC.









For users whose withdrawals have been restricted, to prevent unauthorized access, a photo of the user holding their ID must be provided to verify their identity.









If you have enabled this feature, any newly added withdrawal whitelist addresses will require a 24-hour waiting period before withdrawals can be made. If you disable this feature after enabling it, your account will also need to wait 24 hours before withdrawals can be processed.













If your cryptocurrency has been stolen, scammed, or obtained through other illegal means and transferred to MEXC, you can click on [ Report Abnormal Funds ] and submit a report after filling in the details. Based on the information you provide, MEXC may temporarily freeze any assets suspected of being stolen to ensure the security of the assets.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.