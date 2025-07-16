Zypher Network: Building a Secure and Intelligent On-Chain AI





Zypher Network is a ZK-powered computation layer designed for trustless AI agents. Through middleware solutions such as Proof of Prompt and Proof of Inference, it ensures data consistency and integrity without revealing sensitive content. By enabling ZK-driven application infrastructure, Zypher empowers both humans and AI agents to carry out secure, autonomous, and financially sensitive operations on-chain.









Zypher Network is the first zero-knowledge proof (ZK) computation layer tailored for trustless AI agents and large-scale dApps. It supports secure, autonomous, and verifiable AI operations on-chain. Its middleware solutions—Proof of Prompt and Proof of Inference—verify input and output data from AI agents while preserving confidentiality.





Built on zero-knowledge infrastructure, Zypher enables developers to create and deploy AI applications for mission-critical, financial, and privacy-sensitive scenarios. Its gasless infrastructure and serverless abstraction offer high-performance, low-cost, and scalable AI services—making on-chain AI as user-friendly as traditional Web2 apps.









ZK Middleware: Verifies AI model inputs (Proof of Prompt) and outputs (Proof of Inference) without exposing original data.

Serverless Execution: Parallel, gas-free operations ensure low latency and high-throughput AI computations.

Decentralized AI Agents: Trustless and autonomous AI models across finance, gaming, and social sectors.

Open Ecosystem: Permissionless and composable infrastructure, enabling seamless integration of third-party models and data.









There are over 500,000 active community members contributing to ecosystem development.

Zytron, the AI-focused public chain by Zypher, has reached 3 million users, powering over 50 AI-based applications.









Zytron is Zypher Network’s AI-centric public chain built on Linea, marking the official launch of the Zytron Layer-3 mainnet. Zytron is a gasless Rollup framework purpose-built for trustless AI agents, optimized for ZK-proof verification. With built-in AI agent templates, users and developers can easily deploy AI-based solutions.









Zytron offers superior zero-knowledge processing compared to typical Layer-2 solutions, with up to 10x faster processing and 200x lower gas fees. Its precompiled contracts enable more advanced functionality, especially suited for resource-intensive operations like elliptic curve point addition, scalar multiplication, and pairing operations—essential for efficient and secure on-chain zkSNARK verification.





Performance Optimization: Deeply integrated and highly optimized at the protocol level for cryptographic computations.





Lower Gas Fees: Significant reduction in gas costs by using precompiled contracts.





Faster Transactions: With Ethereum's gas limit at 30 million per block, precompiled contracts reduce zkSNARK-related gas overhead, allowing more transactions per block.





Faster Development: Developers avoid complex cryptographic coding by leveraging built-in functionality.





Enhanced Security: Zytron introduces a more SNARK-friendly and secure elliptic curve, addressing the limitations of Ethereum's altbn128 (with only 100–110 bits of security).









Zypher Network introduces a next-generation token model designed to power the emerging decentralized AI economy and build a solid economic foundation for the ZK + AI-driven Web3 future.





Its dual-token system includes ZYPHfor governance and ecosystem incentives and ZKASHfor mining and functional utility, enabling large-scale, permissionless AI app and user growth.





Native Incentives: Support both Proof of Prompt and Proof of Inference mechanisms.

Multi-Mode Mining: Covers AI computation, interactions, and behavioral contributions.

Built-in Social Mining: Enhances community engagement and participation.

Value Alignment: Long-term value is tightly linked with real on-chain contribution, computational activity, and user involvement.









