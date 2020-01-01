Meme+ Trading Zone Disclaimer

This MEXC Meme+ Trading Zone Disclaimer (hereinafter referred to as the "Disclaimer") is issued in conjunction with and forms an integral part of MEXC's Risk Disclosure Statement . By participating in the Meme+ Trading Zone and its related products and events, you confirm that you have consulted with your independent legal advisers, have read and understood, and are fully informed of the provisions contained herein.

The MEXC Meme+ Trading Zone Product (hereinafter referred to as the "Product") is a specialized tool designed for sophisticated investors with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency market. The Product carries considerably higher risks compared to other types of trading products offered by MEXC. For example, the tokens listed on the Product are more volatile than traditional cryptocurrencies, may be delisted faster and/or more frequently than traditional cryptocurrencies, and may be poorly maintained compared to traditional cryptocurrencies. Please do not use this service and/or participate in any related products or services if you are unable to bear the full risk of investment loss.

By offering the Product, MEXC acts as a platform for information display purposes only. All materials and information displayed are sourced from and attributable to third-party websites. MEXC in no way endorses or guarantees the accuracy and/or validity of such information, either by inference or expression. By using the Product, you undertake that you have carried out your own due diligence and research regarding your investment decision, and have consulted with your financial, legal, or tax advisors where necessary. MEXC and its affiliates shall not be held liable for any losses or damages incurred during the course of your investment activities.