0G Labs Airdrop Guide: Steps to Potential Reward

Airdrops tops as one among the easiest ways to get your hands on any cryptocurrencies that are about to hit the market. 0G Labs is a decentralized operating system claiming to be the largest AI L1 model backed by some of the leading AI leaders. The general guideline when it comes to claiming rewards from any crypto airdrop is to start early, engage with their network, and complete tasks.

If you are among the few who understand the potential of a decentralized AI blockchain network and want to have your hands in the game, this article has got you covered. Read along the 0G Labs Airdrops guide to know the exact steps to get your potential rewards, learn more about this zero gravity blockchain network that has become the talk in decentralized AI.

What Is 0G Labs Airdrop?

0G Labs is creating a decentralized AI Operating System (deAIOS), which would help developers create and deploy AI-powered applications on the blockchain. It has a modular architecture that makes it highly scalable and robust with dedicated layers for AI, data, storage, and computing. Decentralized OS builds transparency and fair monetization of reliable AI services and brings ownership into the hands of users, unlike traditional centralized systems.

The primary benefit of any crypto airdrop is to get your hands on their tokens for free. It also helps in supporting the creation and growth of a decentralized network, which is the new revolution in the digital world. Bringing the ownership and control to normal people rather than being in the hands of a wealthy few, decentralized blockchains are something to be contributed to and supported for.

Participating in the 0G Labs Airdrop does the job. By completing the tasks and engaging with the testnet, you will be helping the system grow in return for the possession of 0G Labs tokens.

Steps to Potential Rewards on 0G Labs Airdrop

Here are your step-by-step instructions on getting those valuable 0G Labs tokens and rewards. Starting with the testnet, which includes minting new NFTs, creating wallets, swapping, and making bets, this would go through each task with clarity. Complete these tasks and stay updated to be qualified for the airdrop.

Interact with the testnet

0G Labs have a new Galileo test network. The first step, like in any other airdrop, is the interaction with the testnet, which would thereby increase the activity on the network. Here’s how you can interact with the testnet:

Add the Galileo testnet to your crypto wallet. You can find it on the 0G Labs website as a link to get connected to your wallet.

On the 0G Faucet, you can find the space to enter your wallet address and the request button for the AOGI Token. Do this to receive them in your wallet.

After completing the second step, you can visit the website, connect your wallet, and from the desired options, you can select 0G Galileo Testnet (V3).

You may select the ERC20 among the two options available below and press the deploy button to get an ERC20 standard contract deployed.

After deploying, go back to the site to connect your wallet and then change the network to v3.

Request for all the test tokens that you can get your hands on faucet and add them to your wallet. It is stated on their website that you can claim testnet tokens every 24 hours.

Time to get your hands wet by doing some swaps on the swap tab, and for beginners, this is a good opportunity to get an idea of swapping without risking your real tokens.

After swapping, you may try transacting these tokens by sending them on the Galileo v3 network to any other wallets.

The next step is to mint, go to confit, connect your wallet, and then select the 0G Galileo network. There’s a field to enter your domain name after which you can start minting.

You can deploy your NFT smart contracts on Confit after selecting the 0G-Galileo-Testnet option on Blockchain.

Visit the Omnihub website and start minting NFTs on the 0G Galileo test network.

Mint NFT on Nezro, it’s simple. You are required to complete three tasks before minting after connecting your wallet.

The next task is to make swaps on the EuclidSwap, after which you can bet by placing bets on AI battles on the Battle of Agents.

Now you can try completing on-chain tasks on the TradeGPT.

Aura Farming on Galxe Starboard

A campaign was launched by the 0G Labs on Galxe Starboard, which is a dashboard to measure community contributions and analytics using the Aura Index. Start tweeting with a mention of the project to start earning Aura, which may be rewarded in the future. You can also track your progress on the Galxe platform, where they provide a ranking for such activities.

0G Role

They have announced their presence on the Discord platform, accepted the invitation, and joined the Discord. Pass verification and start completing the tasks as instructed to get rewarded.

Node Installation (v3)

Okay, this step might need some prior coding experience. For upgrading your node to v3, you will need to follow these commands:

git pull

cargo build – -release

This command will pull the latest changes from the repository and rebuild your node to v3. You can go to the website and install the 0G node by following the steps provided there.

Final Thoughts

There are innumerable crypto tokens getting released on a frequent basis, that it is difficult to keep hold of them. The blockchain network keeps growing steadily with an increasing number of adopters of this technology. Everyone knows how rewarding it can be after the world witnessed the growth of Bitcoin and the way it benefited its early adopters.

The 0G Labs have gained the attention of many by being a promising project with significant community backing. They stated having more than 22 million active accounts. These blockchains are built to last forever while having their users. They claim to be the largest ecosystem of decentralized AI applications, and it’s your chance to be an early part of it.

