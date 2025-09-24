0G Labs – the Largest AI L1

Why you should listen

ØG, short for Zero Gravity Labs, is staking its claim as the AI‐native Layer-1 blockchain: infinitely scalable, modular, and purpose-built to power the next generation of AI applications. What really stands out is how every piece of their stack is optimized for AI workloads—from a chain capable of high TPS per shard, to AI-optimized storage, to trustless compute. They’re not just promising performance; they already have metrics: hundreds of millions of transactions on testnet, tens of millions of active accounts, and thousands of testnet validators, all delivering toward real scale.

Their architecture is a vision of decentralized AI infrastructure. ØG’s components—modular chain, compute network, data availability, storage, service marketplace, alignment nodes—are all built to interoperate, enabling developers to build and deploy AI + Web3 dApps with low friction. Transparency, composability, and verifiability are baked in: AI fully on-chain, decentralized validation, verifiable permanence of storage. For anyone interested in the future where AI isn’t just centralized in big labs but powered by open, scalable blockchains—ØG makes a convincing case.

