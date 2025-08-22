1.3B NIGHT tokens claimed as Hoskinson midnight airdrop mid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 05:46
  • Charles Hoskinson denies insider hoarding rumors for Midnight’s NIGHT token airdrop.
  • Over 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens claimed, with 69,000 wallets participating by August 19.
  • Midnight partners with Fireblocks to support secure institutional adoption of NIGHT tokens.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shut down speculations that insiders are hoarding tokens in the Midnight network’s NIGHT token airdrop.

The Glacier Drop, which started in early August, has already seen over 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens claimed, showing strong interest from the crypto community. Hoskinson’s response comes as Midnight teams up with Fireblocks to enhance secure adoption by big players.

Midnight’s Airdrop Success and Partnerships

The speculations started with a meme on X claiming most NIGHT tokens would end up back with Hoskinson, suggesting the airdrop wasn’t attracting enough people.

Hoskinson called this misinformation and shared data showing over 69,000 wallets claimed 1.3 billion NIGHT tokens by August 19, about 5.5% of the total supply. He pointed out the airdrop is doing well, with 250 million tokens claimed in just the first 24 hours.

Analysts say the 60 day claim window ensures fairness, and fewer early claims could mean bigger payouts. For those who join later, possibly leading to a rush near the deadline.

Midnight, a privacy focused project tied to Cardano, also announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a platform for safely managing digital assets. This move helps institutions claim and use NIGHT tokens securely.

Fireblocks supports Midnight’s goal of a private, secure blockchain future. The airdrop gives 50% of the 24 billion NIGHT tokens to Cardano’s ADA holders. 5% to XRP holders, and the rest to users on other blockchains like Bitcoin. Hoskinson’s focus on transparency aims to build trust as Midnight grows.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/1-3b-night-tokens-claimed-as-hoskinson-highlights-midnight-airdrop-success/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
