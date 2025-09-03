$1.5 mln in Web3 bets over Trump’s death: ‘Kind of crazy,’ says much-alive Prez

Key Takeaways

Rumors about Trump’s health ignited $1.5 million in prediction market bets, revealing both ethical and regulatory challenges in Web3 platforms.

Over the past weekend, social media was abuzz with alarming rumors surrounding President Donald Trump’s health, fueled by his unusually low public visibility.

Trump death rumors hype up

Since his Cabinet meeting on the 26th of August, Trump has remained out of the public eye, sparking widespread speculation about his well-being.

The frenzy reached its peak on the 30th of August, when searches for terms like “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” surged to the top of Google’s trending queries.

Adding to the intrigue, markets closely tied to Trump-related events drew attention.

Dismissing these rumors, President Trump finally made his public appearance on the 2nd of September, reaffirming his health and putting an end to the viral misinformation.

Trump voiced,

However, many observers had reported the news as true even before this official confirmation. This included liberal commentator Keith Olbermann, who noted,

How did this impact the predictions market?

Trump’s death rumors triggered unprecedented activity in prediction markets, highlighting both the power and the controversy of Web3 platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket.

Together, the platforms attracted over $1.5 million in wagers on whether President Trump would leave office in 2025, with more than half of the bets hinging on scenarios that could indirectly relate to his death.

This was because Donald Trump Jr. serves as an advisor to both prediction market platforms — Polymarket and Kalshi — providing them with a perceived shield against regulatory scrutiny.

Additionally, Trump Coin traded at $8.38, reflecting a 0.73% decline over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap reached $3.84 trillion, rising 0.89% over the past 24 hours.

The Altcoin Index held steady at 51, signaling the start of the altcoin season, while the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained at a neutral level as per CoinMarketCap.

Predictions in the crypto sphere

While the Trump rumors proved unfounded, the incident highlights the broader implications of prediction markets in the age of Web3.

All in all, this classic FOMO-driven “pump-and-dump” highlighted how quickly early investors can react to hype, mirroring the frenzy on prediction markets around Trump’s absence.