$1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion

US-based asset manager Franklin Templeton, with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24, that it will expand its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain, marking another significant institutional integration for the blockchain network.

The partnership positions BNB Chain as a key destination for tokenized financial products, as Franklin Templeton joins the growing list of traditional finance giants embracing blockchain technology for real-world asset tokenization.

The Benji Technology Platform is a blockchain protocol designed to bring traditional funds on-chain. It allows Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund shares to be represented by BENJI tokens, while keeping transaction records across multiple blockchains. BNB Chain now joins Franklin Templeton’s existing partners, Ethereum ETH $4 179 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $504.18 B Vol. 24h: $29.73 B , Avalanche AVAX $34.58 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $14.60 B Vol. 24h: $1.37 B , Stellar XLM $0.38 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $12.12 B Vol. 24h: $185.40 M , and Polygon to mint and trade the BENJI tokens globally.

The announcement comes as BNB BNB $1 015 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $141.17 B Vol. 24h: $2.57 B price continues to trade above the $1,000 mark, consolidating after hitting a new all-time high above $1,080 on Sunday, Sept. 21.

BNB Set to Lock Horns With Solana in RWA Adoption Race

The integration allows Franklin Templeton to expand client access to tokenized investment products through BNB Chain. BNB Chain has emerged as a clear destination for dollar-pegged tokenized financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.

With fast settlement, low fees, and compliant data tooling, BNB Chain provides a strong foundation for tokenizing and trading real-world assets. However, it still trails early-movers like Solana SOL $214.3 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $116.39 B Vol. 24h: $8.79 B in terms of adoption. At press time, Solana’s RWA assets have crossed $670 million, marking an all-time high, propelled by $150 million inflows from BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, according to Solana Floor.

BNB could be set for similar inflows as Franklin Templeton signals its long-term commitment with the Benji platform expansion, placing it firmly in the race for RWA dominance.

