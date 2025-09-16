1 Million BTC Treasury Push, Michael Saylor to Attend Bitcoin Act Roundtable This Week

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 17:55
Bitcoin
BTC$115 301,32+0,35%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03579+0,33%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03726+0,21%

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor, along with top crypto leaders in the US, will be attending the crypto roundtable at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. this week. The goal is to push forward the Bitcoin Act, which aims to acquire a total of 1 million BTC BTC $115 479 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $38.68 B , as part of the US Treasury.

Pushing ahead the 1 million bitcoin treasury plan

On Sept. 16, more than a dozen crypto advocates will attend the roundtable at Capitol Hill, hosted by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, the Republican sponsors of a bill to establish a US “strategic Bitcoin reserve”.

Earlier this year, in March, Sen. Lummis reintroduced the BITCOIN Act titled the Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide Act. The bill proposes designating bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

It expanded further on the executive order signed by President Donald Trump, thereby directing the US government to create permanent bitcoin holdings similar to the nation’s gold reserves.

The legislation calls for the US to acquire one million bitcoin over five years through “budget neutral strategies,” as proposed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It also broadens Trump’s order that prohibited the sale of Bitcoin and other crypto assets forfeited to the government, instead requiring such assets to be stored in a separate “stockpile.”

The effort comes as Congress continues to advance crypto-related legislation. This summer, lawmakers passed their first bill specifically regulating stablecoins aka GENIUS Act. Now, they are preparing to address broader rules for the digital asset industry.

Passing the bitcoin act remains top priority

Speaking on the development with The Block, Hailey Miller, director of government relations and public policy at the Digital Power Network, said that industry groups, including the DPN, want the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve to remain a priority in Washington. Miller added:

The BITCOIN Act is currently before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee. Miller said that the upcoming roundtable discussions are expected to focus on next steps for the bill and strategies to build bipartisan support. At present, the legislation has backing only from Republican lawmakers.

next

The post 1 Million BTC Treasury Push, Michael Saylor to Attend Bitcoin Act Roundtable This Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0,00421--%
XRP
XRP$3,0311+1,10%
Soil
SOIL$0,208+0,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01359-0,87%
Octavia
VIA$0,0161+4,54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4,214+0,40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,547+0,30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details