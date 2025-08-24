10 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — Ethereum, Stellar & SUI Plus Hidden Gem With 20,000% ROI

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual.

Crypto markets remain highly active as traders look beyond short-term volatility and focus on assets tied to institutional growth, whale activity, and major ecosystem upgrades. Below are the 10 best cryptos to buy now, including a hidden altcoin already tipped for a 20,000% ROI.

Ethereum Whale Bets Big on the Next Move

Ethereum tops the list of best cryptos to buy now after a whale opened a $16.35 million long position on ETH at $4,229. With Ethereum trading slightly above that level, even a modest 1% price move generates $163,000 in profit.

Analysts highlight liquidity clusters around $4,336 that could make this trade highly profitable. As Ethereum stabilizes above key levels, investor confidence grows, placing it among the most closely watched assets.



Stellar Upgrade and Institutional Push

Stellar continues to attract attention among the best cryptos to buy now, thanks to its upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade designed to handle 5,000 transactions per second. On top of that, the Stellar Development Foundation recently backed UK-regulated Archax to drive tokenized money market funds.

With real-world adoption accelerating after Franklin Templeton’s $446M treasury tokenization in July, Stellar’s mix of scalability and institutional partnerships is strengthening its place in the market.

SUI Gains from RWA Integration

SUI ranks as one of the best cryptos to buy now due to its progress in real-world asset integration. The launch of XAUm, a gold-backed token on Sui, connects the network directly with a $22 trillion global gold market.

DeFi integrations and growing inflows have pushed its TVL past $2 billion, while ETF proposals under SEC review could open the door for further institutional interest. Despite some volatility, the network’s direction puts SUI firmly on this list.

Solana Hits New Speed Milestone

Solana makes the best cryptos to buy now list after reaching a record 107,664 transactions per second. With SEC decisions on ETFs delayed, uncertainty remains, but Solana’s unmatched throughput and low fees continue to keep it a favorite for developers and traders.

Toncoin Benefits from Telegram Integration

Toncoin holds steady at $3.39 and earns its place among the best cryptos to buy now thanks to its integration with Telegram. With one of the largest messaging apps backing adoption, TON remains one to watch for future network-driven growth.

Bitcoin on Path to $600K?

Bitcoin leads discussions among the best cryptos to buy now after analysts suggested a rally that could push BTC toward $600,000. Currently consolidating around $115,000, its price action mirrors gold’s trajectory between 2006 and 2020, before the metal broke to record highs.

If the pattern holds, Bitcoin could cement its “digital gold” status and attract trillions in global capital, reinforcing its role as the backbone of the crypto market.

TRON Expands with MetaMask Integration

TRON enters the list of best cryptos to buy now after securing native integration with MetaMask, giving over 100 million users easier access to TRX and DeFi apps. This upgrade could drive usage across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, building new support for TRX even as traders take some short-term profits.

Cardano’s $71M Upgrade Plan



Cardano is included among the best cryptos to buy now as its community approved a $71 million proposal for upgrades focused on scalability and interoperability. Historical upgrades like Alonzo triggered strong rallies, and the new roadmap introduces enhancements such as Hydra scaling and Mithril syncing.

XRP Whale Buying Continues

XRP secures its place in the best cryptos to buy now as whales purchased 440 million tokens worth $3.8 billion during the latest dip. Despite concerns over Ripple’s transfer of $600 million in XRP, large holders remain confident, signaling that long-term interest is far from fading.

MAGACOIN: Hidden Altcoin With 20,000% ROI

One of the most talked-about hidden altcoins among the best cryptos to buy now is MAGACOIN. Currently in presale, the project has already raised over $12 million while building a reputation for transparency and audited security.

Analysts have tipped it for gains up to 20,000%, making it a rare entry point in today’s crowded market. With growing demand and listings expected soon, this altcoin is fast moving onto traders’ radar.

What Should Traders Do?

With Ethereum whales taking bold bets, Stellar upgrades, and Bitcoin’s gold-like setup, traders have several options among the best cryptos to buy now. However, MAGACOIN stands out as the hidden altcoin with a 20,000% ROI forecast. For those looking to act early, now is the time to visit the official links below: