10 free AI projects to get started

Author: Biteye core contributor Anci

Editor: Biteye core contributor Denise

A computer, three minutes to configure, no gas fees. Recently, projects focusing on "lightweight nodes/computing power sharing" have emerged one after another. We have tested 10 representative cases after Grass. ????

01. DAWN, $35.5 million in financing, testnet

DAWN (Decentralized Autonomous Wireless Network) is a DePIN project based on Solana that allows users to participate in the network by sharing or selling excess internet bandwidth and receive rewards through an incentive mechanism.

Difficulty of participation: ????????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????????

How to participate: Become a DAWN validator

02. Orochi Network, raising $12 million, mainnet launched

Orochi Network is a verifiable data layer based on ZKPs. Its core goal is to provide a secure, scalable and verifiable data processing pipeline for Web3 applications (such as AI/ML models, dApps and smart contracts, etc.), achieving data privacy and integrity. It is suitable for fields such as gaming, DeFi, IoT and AI.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????????

How to participate: Participate in ONProver activities

03. Gradient, $10 million in financing, testnet

Gradient Network is a decentralized edge computing network on Solana. It provides a peer-to-peer network protocol that supports AI reasoning, content distribution, and serverless functions, emphasizing user privacy, transparency, and decentralized control.

Difficulty of participation: ????????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????????

Participation method: Run Gradient Sentry Node

04. Bless, $8 million in financing, testnet

Bless Network hopes to integrate the idle computing resources of everyday devices to build a global shared decentralized computing network, providing low-latency, low-cost computing power for AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????????

Participation method: Run Bless Node

05. Datagram Network, $4 million in financing, testnet

DGramNetwork is a Layer 1 project that aims to leverage community-provided computing, storage, and bandwidth resources to achieve high-speed data transmission through Hyperfabric technology and combine it with AI to optimize network performance. It is specifically targeted at high-performance applications such as AI-optimized routing, video conferencing, gaming, and telecommunications.

Difficulty of participation: ????????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????

How to participate: Run an ALPHA testnet node

06. Teneo Protocol, $3 million in financing, testnet

Teneo Protocol aims to build a decentralized, community-driven AI agent network that collects real-time public data from social media (such as X, Reddit, etc.) and open networks, and converts it into structured data sets for AI training.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????

How to participate: Run a Teneo community node on the testnet

07. ARO Network, raised $2.1 million, and launched Previewnet

ARO Network hopes to leverage the idle bandwidth and computing resources of users around the world to build an efficient, low-latency decentralized edge network to support edge computing and AI workloads, emphasizing low latency and high efficiency. Currently in the Previewnet stage, the testnet is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????????

Participation method: Run ARO Node

OptimAI Network (Funding and Network Information Undisclosed)

OptimAI Network is a decentralized data layer incubated by YZi Labs. Similar to Grass and Teneo, it collects and verifies high-quality, diverse data sets for training AI models through community contribution of computing resources, bandwidth, and feedback.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????

Participation method: Run OptimAI Node.

09. Dreamcash, financing and network not disclosed

Dreamcash is a DEX on Hyperliquid, which has been gaining popularity recently. It hopes to lower the threshold for DeFi interaction through AI-driven market analysis and automated profit strategies, helping both novice and experienced investors to easily participate in the digital asset market.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????

How to participate: The product is currently in private beta. You can first download the mobile app. There is an automatic timer in the app that calculates the waiting time on the waitlist. The longer you wait, the more points you will get.

10. Nebulai, financing and network undisclosed

Nebulai is a decentralized AI computing network that aims to connect global computing resources (such as CPUs, GPUs, storage, and bandwidth) through blockchain to form a permissionless, efficient, and censorship-resistant AI workload execution platform.

Difficulty of participation: ????

Estimated revenue: ????????????

How to participate: Join the computing power network.

To do this: Go to the Open Compute website, link your wallet, and toggle the on/off button on the website to run and receive $NEB incentives.

Web link: https://nebulai.network/opencompute

