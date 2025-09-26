$10 Trillion Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Clients

Key HighlightsVanguard plans to allow select third-party crypto ETFs for brokerage clientsThe move marks a significant policy shift after years of crypto cautionClient demand and regulatory clarity drive Vanguard’s changing strategyVanguard’s Strategic Shift Opens Door to Crypto ETFsVanguard, the investment giant managing over $10 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency ETFs, signaling a major shift from its traditionally cautious position. According to a report by Crypto In America citing an anonymous source, Vanguard has started external consultations in response to growing client interest in digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. Unlike firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard does not currently plan to launch its own crypto products but is considering offering selected third-party crypto ETFs.Until now, Vanguard had avoided direct participation in the crypto market, maintaining a more reserved approach than competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. However, evolving market dynamics since 2024 have prompted a more methodical reassessment. The company has yet to set a timeline or finalize the list of ETFs it will offer, but this move aligns with broader industry trends as regulators streamline crypto ETF approvals and alternatives gain popularity.A Look BackIn August 2024, Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji firmly announced the firm would not launch crypto ETFs, emphasizing regulatory caution and the asset class's volatility. The current exploration to provide access to third-party crypto ETFs reflects both client demand and an adapted risk mindset in this maturing market.Key HighlightsVanguard plans to allow select third-party crypto ETFs for brokerage clientsThe move marks a significant policy shift after years of crypto cautionClient demand and regulatory clarity drive Vanguard’s changing strategyVanguard’s Strategic Shift Opens Door to Crypto ETFsVanguard, the investment giant managing over $10 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency ETFs, signaling a major shift from its traditionally cautious position. According to a report by Crypto In America citing an anonymous source, Vanguard has started external consultations in response to growing client interest in digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. Unlike firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard does not currently plan to launch its own crypto products but is considering offering selected third-party crypto ETFs.Until now, Vanguard had avoided direct participation in the crypto market, maintaining a more reserved approach than competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. However, evolving market dynamics since 2024 have prompted a more methodical reassessment. The company has yet to set a timeline or finalize the list of ETFs it will offer, but this move aligns with broader industry trends as regulators streamline crypto ETF approvals and alternatives gain popularity.A Look BackIn August 2024, Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji firmly announced the firm would not launch crypto ETFs, emphasizing regulatory caution and the asset class's volatility. The current exploration to provide access to third-party crypto ETFs reflects both client demand and an adapted risk mindset in this maturing market.

$10 Trillion Vanguard Plans to Offer Crypto ETFs to Clients

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 22:45
Key Highlights

  • Vanguard plans to allow select third-party crypto ETFs for brokerage clients
  • The move marks a significant policy shift after years of crypto caution
  • Client demand and regulatory clarity drive Vanguard’s changing strategy

Vanguard’s Strategic Shift Opens Door to Crypto ETFs

Vanguard, the investment giant managing over $10 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency ETFs, signaling a major shift from its traditionally cautious position.

According to a report by Crypto In America citing an anonymous source, Vanguard has started external consultations in response to growing client interest in digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment.

Unlike firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard does not currently plan to launch its own crypto products but is considering offering selected third-party crypto ETFs.

Until now, Vanguard had avoided direct participation in the crypto market, maintaining a more reserved approach than competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab.

However, evolving market dynamics since 2024 have prompted a more methodical reassessment. The company has yet to set a timeline or finalize the list of ETFs it will offer, but this move aligns with broader industry trends as regulators streamline crypto ETF approvals and alternatives gain popularity.

A Look Back

In August 2024, Vanguard CEO Salim Ramji firmly announced the firm would not launch crypto ETFs, emphasizing regulatory caution and the asset class's volatility.

The current exploration to provide access to third-party crypto ETFs reflects both client demand and an adapted risk mindset in this maturing market.

