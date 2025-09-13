$100 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can No Longer Make You a Millionaire, Here’s the Crypto Smart Investors Are Buying in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:04
Back then, buying Shiba Inu was marketed as the new way to get rich with meme coins quickly. Investors couldn’t believe their eyes when the coins these same Shiba Inu holders purchased for merely $100 saw their worth rising into millions. However, the days of the SHIB delivering multiples that change lives are long gone due to the extension of the period the token matures to and the inflation of its supply. In 2025, savvy investors looking for the next big meme coin are looking elsewhere. Their prime target is Litle Pepe (LILPEPE).

Shiba Inu’s Slowing Growth

The Shiba Inu market has achieved unbelievable milestones since its launch. It pioneered the community crypto and built ShibaSwap. Introduced the Shiba Inu Metaverse and even set up a token burn system. Despite all these efforts, SHIB now faces the same challenge as Dogecoin: its tremendous circulating supply and multibillion-dollar market capitalization make 100× or 1,000× returns from the current valuation highly improbable, if not impossible.

SHIB currently has a price of $0.000017. To turn $100 into $1 million, it is easy to assume he will expect a cost of $1; for that, it does need to rise more than 58,000×. Analysts say this is fictitious as it will put the coin’s market cap much bigger than what many countries have as their economies, which would put it into the trillions of market cap. Simply put, the math does not seem to work anymore for late investors of SHIB.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Millionaire-Maker

Like many other cryptos, Little Pepe is a new meme coin undergoing a presale. Currently, Little Pepe is priced at $0.0021. Little Pepe is at a very early stage and, unlike SHIB, which is very popular, offers investors a chance to buy at a very low price as they anticipate an increased price once it is highly exposed. Investors today can secure approximately 47,600 tokens for a current presale price of $100. If the value of Litle Pepe (LILPEPE) increases to $5 in the next cycle, this price point is reasonable when you consider the price action of meme coins such as Doge and Shiba Inu; those tokens would appreciate to $238,000.

Even a smaller move to $10 would transform a $100 investment into nearly half a million dollars. This kind of upside potential is exactly what SHIB can no longer deliver.

Investors moving towards Little Pepe usually do so because of the timeframe. Even with Shiba Inu, modest growth is a long-term investment that will barely provide improvement. Litle Pepe (LILPEPE) presale and post listings are expected to grow at a wildly steeper angle compared to the years it would take for the other to succeed. As the presale closes and major exchange listings follow, analysts predict a strong rally that could deliver 10× to 50× gains almost immediately. From there, sustained community activity and new projects launched on the Litle Pepe (LILPEPE) blockchain could propel it to the 100× or even 1,000× milestones returns SHIB can no longer realistically match.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu deserves respect for being one of the most successful meme coins in history. But its days as a millionaire maker are over. Its absurd supply and inflated market cap render the insane returns it offered impossible today. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the next to take the torch and is a meme that fuses viral energy with blockchain technology. Community-driven coins with a strong structure and a clear growth path are the most appealing. With a presale price of under $0.005, it clearly indicates the potential that converted SHIB believers into millionaires in 2021.

The answer for investors asking the million-dollar question is clear: $100 in Shiba Inu won’t make you rich anymore, but $100 in Little Pepe just might. Visit littlepepe.com to purchase your Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) tokens directly through the site. After the presale ends, you can claim your tokens from the same website. Don’t miss out, secure your allocation before the next price jump!

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/100-in-shiba-inu-shib-can-no-longer-make-you-a-millionaire-heres-the-crypto-smart-investors-are-buying-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
