The post $100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Concept of H1b Visa for foreign workers showing wooden letters with US or United states flag as background getty The H1-B visa immigration program was born in 1990 and designed for highly-educated, high-skilled workers to enter, work and live in the United States. Today, it is being remade in ways that could permanently alter who gets to work in the United States and on what terms. On Friday, confusion over new visa rules came to light after a Presidential proclamation in the Oval Office left existing visa holders scrambled to re-enter the country at various airports before new fees and requirements took effect. At the center of the controversy is a staggering $100,000 fee that the administration added to the H-1B visa, and confusion around whether it was for new petitions or renewals. While that detail was ultimately cleared up by the United States press secretary on X, for many current H1-B holders, they weren’t sure if they needed to get back into the US before the 1,000% price increase kicked in. And if they were leaving the country, uncertainty arose about whether the holders would be allowed to return without any updated documents. Employment Authorization card on USA Flag surface. Close up view. Wide photo getty Each year, approximately 85,000 new applicants are awarded H-1B specialty occupation visas: 65,000 under the regular cap and an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced U.S. degrees. In 2024 over 470,000 H-1B were processed before being entered into a lottery. The lottery is used to offer equal odds of approval for a new graduate entering the workforce as it would for a seasoned engineer commanding a six-figure salary. Looking ahead, that mechanism is looking to be replaced with a wage-based merit system. In a filing on July 17th, the US Department of Homeland… The post $100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Concept of H1b Visa for foreign workers showing wooden letters with US or United states flag as background getty The H1-B visa immigration program was born in 1990 and designed for highly-educated, high-skilled workers to enter, work and live in the United States. Today, it is being remade in ways that could permanently alter who gets to work in the United States and on what terms. On Friday, confusion over new visa rules came to light after a Presidential proclamation in the Oval Office left existing visa holders scrambled to re-enter the country at various airports before new fees and requirements took effect. At the center of the controversy is a staggering $100,000 fee that the administration added to the H-1B visa, and confusion around whether it was for new petitions or renewals. While that detail was ultimately cleared up by the United States press secretary on X, for many current H1-B holders, they weren’t sure if they needed to get back into the US before the 1,000% price increase kicked in. And if they were leaving the country, uncertainty arose about whether the holders would be allowed to return without any updated documents. Employment Authorization card on USA Flag surface. Close up view. Wide photo getty Each year, approximately 85,000 new applicants are awarded H-1B specialty occupation visas: 65,000 under the regular cap and an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced U.S. degrees. In 2024 over 470,000 H-1B were processed before being entered into a lottery. The lottery is used to offer equal odds of approval for a new graduate entering the workforce as it would for a seasoned engineer commanding a six-figure salary. Looking ahead, that mechanism is looking to be replaced with a wage-based merit system. In a filing on July 17th, the US Department of Homeland…

$100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:19
1
1$0.009184-0.87%
B
B$0.41371-15.44%
Humanity
H$0.05849+2.99%
Threshold
T$0.01624-2.16%
Union
U$0.012383-0.89%

Concept of H1b Visa for foreign workers showing wooden letters with US or United states flag as background

getty

The H1-B visa immigration program was born in 1990 and designed for highly-educated, high-skilled workers to enter, work and live in the United States. Today, it is being remade in ways that could permanently alter who gets to work in the United States and on what terms. On Friday, confusion over new visa rules came to light after a Presidential proclamation in the Oval Office left existing visa holders scrambled to re-enter the country at various airports before new fees and requirements took effect.

At the center of the controversy is a staggering $100,000 fee that the administration added to the H-1B visa, and confusion around whether it was for new petitions or renewals. While that detail was ultimately cleared up by the United States press secretary on X, for many current H1-B holders, they weren’t sure if they needed to get back into the US before the 1,000% price increase kicked in. And if they were leaving the country, uncertainty arose about whether the holders would be allowed to return without any updated documents.

Employment Authorization card on USA Flag surface. Close up view. Wide photo

getty

Each year, approximately 85,000 new applicants are awarded H-1B specialty occupation visas: 65,000 under the regular cap and an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced U.S. degrees. In 2024 over 470,000 H-1B were processed before being entered into a lottery. The lottery is used to offer equal odds of approval for a new graduate entering the workforce as it would for a seasoned engineer commanding a six-figure salary.

Looking ahead, that mechanism is looking to be replaced with a wage-based merit system. In a filing on July 17th, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) submitted for a proposed rule titled “Weighted Selection Process for Registrants and Petitioners Seeking To File Cap-Subject H-1B Petitions”. The proposal introduced a “weighted selection process” which is far different than the lottery system used today. The petition is currently on its way through the system having already been submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

Hand touching Letter (Envelope) from USCIS on flag of USA background. Close up view.

getty

Under the proposed framework, H-1B applications will be prioritized by salary, with the highest-paying jobs moving to the front of the line. This change is designed to grant access to those holding the most valuable and in-demand roles, ensuring that visas flow toward highly compensated workers in industries such as advanced technology, finance, and healthcare. American companies seeking to hire a foreigner on an H1-B visa must first attest that they are not been able to find American workers with similar skills and that the foreign applicant will earn a salary similar to what an American worker would earn.

But this will have an effect on entry-level workers and employees from smaller employers in sectors like education, research, and early-stage startups. Those areas have traditionally relied on modest salary payouts and will struggle to compete to get candidates approved over their larger peers.

India, China Account For Most H-1B US Visas

In fiscal year 2024, nearly 400,000 H-1B petitions were approved, including new cases and a quarter-million visa renewals or extensions. The majority of beneficiaries came from India, which accounted for almost 75% of approvals, followed by China with around 12%. A handful of other countries, from the Philippines to Canada to South Korea, represent just over one percent each. On the employer side, big technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple as well as services firms like Infosys, TCS, and Cognizant are some of the names that lean into these employees.

Employers will now face new economics. A $100,000 petition fee makes sense only for the most valuable roles, and the wage-based ranking all but ensures that companies willing to pay at the top of the market will crowd out those that cannot.

Historically, U.S. immigration policy has been rooted in principles of opportunity, diversity and merit. The introduction of a more formal pay-to-play system challenges these ideals, possibly undermining public trust in the fairness and integrity of the immigration process.

It also raises questions about the message this sends to the global community. Is the U.S. prioritizing financial gain over its commitment to being a beacon of hope and opportunity for the most talented?

Not yet, but with scale, perhaps.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/09/21/h-1b-visas-are-changing-100000-renewals-in-lottery-system-on-its-way-out/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Over $20 billion has already poured into crypto treasury firms in 2025. Has funding peaked — or is more to come?
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:47
Share
Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

The post Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential, noting, “My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum.” Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun’s appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…
MemeCore
M$2.4165-7.71%
Echo
ECHO$0.03813-6.22%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07705+4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:41
Share
Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

The post Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he eulogized the late activist at a memorial Sunday, following speeches from Kirk’s wife Erika and many members of the Trump administration to tens of thousands of supporters. President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at his memorial service in Arizona. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump echoed earlier speakers, calling Kirk an “evangelist for American liberty” and a “martyr now for American freedom” as he spoke of Kirk’s childhood before detouring briefly to preview a forthcoming announcement on autism at the White House this week. Towards the end, of his remarks, Trump turned his attention to the left, who he has frequently blamed for after Kirk’s murder: “There is one part of the political community that believes they have the monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power thought and speech—well, that’s not happening anymore.” Trump said he was planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House, and called Kirk’s widow Erika back to the stage after finishing his speech. The speech concluded a five-hour-plus memorial service attended by tens of thousands of mourners who filled State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, wearing red, white, and blue clothing and singing along to Christian rock and hymns as the memorial service began Sunday afternoon. Among the more fiery speeches were Stephen Miller, who talked about fighting “enemies” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week said his department would deny visas to those celebrating Kirk’s death, according to CNN. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that Jesus Christ died at age 33 and “changed the trajectory of history,” and…
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.24-3.33%
SynFutures
F$0.017229+6.93%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003664+8.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust

EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized