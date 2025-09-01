10M XRP Coinbase Exodus: Price Confidence Or Sell-Off?

Ripple’s native XRP coin has just revisited the price lows of early August, putting XRP’s price at a pivotal make-or-break point. Last month, the OG altcoin stumbled upon $2.79 before heading back above $3, hitting the $3.35 monthly peak twice in one week. https://twitter.com/ChartingGuy/status/1962363938818969923 On Sunday, a 10 million XRP cash out, worth approximately $29 million at stamped transaction time, has sparked debate among crypto aficionados on X. What’s likely to be a massive crypto whale move, doesn’t necessarily mean a sell-off. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, has been infamous for reducing their XRP reserves