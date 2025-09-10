10x Research: Bitcoin's year-end forecast of $192,000 is overly optimistic; simply going long on BTC in Q4 will be difficult to profit.

PANews reported on September 10th that Markus Thielen, head of research at 10x Research, stated that Bitcoin trading strategies in the fourth quarter of 2019 will differ from those of the past three years, and relying solely on leverage to go long is no longer an effective approach. He noted that while some believe the rising global money supply is a positive macroeconomic backdrop, this indicator is not crucial, and other macroeconomic variables are more important.

He also pointed out that the current average analyst forecast for Bitcoin's year-end price of $192,000 is overly optimistic. While Bitcoin typically performs strongly in the fourth quarter, the market environment has changed, requiring investors to adopt smarter trade structures to maintain profitability. He emphasized that while profit opportunities still exist, the methods differ from what most people expect.