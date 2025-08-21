11 Overlooked HTML Tags That Can Make Your Pages Pop

I know I think a lot about HTML, but honestly, I have to say it's an incredible markup language to get accustomed to programming. Even though it doesn't follow many standards like a semicolon at the end, it's still a good intro that teaches you about proper syntax and logic.
If you don't know how HTML works, then why are you here? But to put it simply: if we think of a web page like a human being, HTML would be the skeleton that holds everything together. JavaScript would be the organs that make the body work, and CSS would be like the hair, eye color, and the clothes that it's wearing. Elements are HTML's way of telling it what to do.
For example, if I want a heading, I'd put an
H1 or an
H2 for a subheading. If I wanted a paragraph here, I'd put a
p element. If I wanted to combine all of these together, I'd wrap them in a
div element, and so on and so forth.
We can see that there are more specific tags than just text. The
div tag, for example, creates a sort of box. Other tags, such as
strong and
em, not only alter the look of the text but also tell the website that they mean something—either they should be emphasized or have bigger importance than the rest of the text. However, there are some HTML tags that not many people know. Which ones are they? Well, let's find out.
abbr Tag
Also called the abbreviation tag, this is used for when you want to display the meaning of an acronym or abbreviation. To use it, simply wrap the word or acronym in the
abbr tag and add a
title attribute to it.
<abbr> tag wraps the acronym "WHO."
title attribute specifies what "WHO" stands for: "World Health Organization."
The
title attribute works with every element, but in this case, type what the acronym or abbreviation stands for. Now, when you hover your cursor over that abbreviation, it shows you the title you set. This is great for buttons or icons for further accessibility. However, be careful with mobile users—they can’t hover over objects.
code Tag
This is extremely useful for transmitting code blocks to users. You could use CSS and a normal
p element to make it look like a code block, but why do that when the
code tag is made for this exact purpose?
Wrap the string you want to transform in the code tag, and the browser will automatically display it in a monospace font. You can then use CSS to make it prettier.
kbd Tag
\ Also known as the keyboard tag, this is much like the
code tag. Wrap designated keyboard keys in the
kbd tag, and the browser will automatically display them in a monospace font. Use CSS to make it look like keyboard buttons.
datalist +
option Tags
These are super useful for displaying recommendations or an option menu. It’s easier than you think!
input element with the input tag where users can write.
list attribute to it and give it a name.
datalist element with the
datalist tag and set its
id attribute equal to the list attribute’s name.
datalist, add
option tags for recommendations. Use the
value attribute for the options.
Now, when users start typing, options pop up based on the letters typed.
dialog Tag
This tag is a quick and easy way to create a pop-up or modal. Simply create your
dialog box with the dialog tag and add content inside it. When you add the
open attribute, the dialog box will show. You can use simple JavaScript to control it further.
details +
summary Tags
These are perfect for creating native dropdown menus without CSS or JavaScript.
details tag to create the container.
summary tag inside it for the clickable title.
details tag, and it will toggle visibility when clicked.
This is especially useful for FAQ sections.
time Tag
Though it doesn’t visually do much, this tag allows browsers and search engines to read time values. Wrap
time values in the time tag to improve SEO.
ruby +
rt +
rp Tags
These are used for Ruby notation, commonly in Asian typographies. They display small text above a word or character.
ruby tag.
rt tag for the smaller text.
rp tags for browsers that don’t support Ruby notation.
progress Tag
This tag creates a
progress bar without CSS.
progress tag.
max attribute for the maximum value.
value attribute for the current value.
The bar adjusts automatically.
meter Tag
Similar to the
progress tag, the
meter tag represents a scale.
min,
max, and value attributes for the range and current value.
low,
high, and
optimum attributes for thresholds that change the bar's color.
fieldset +
legend Tags
These tags create a box to group objects.
fieldset tag to create the container.
legend tag. The legend automatically positions itself in the margins of the box.
