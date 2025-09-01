$11B Bitcoin whale surpasses SharpLink with $4B Ethereum bet

The mysterious $11 billion Bitcoin whale has surpassed the world’s second-largest corporate Ether holder during his ongoing rotation from BTC.

A Bitcoin whale has been accumulating billions of dollars’ worth of Ether, surpassing the second-largest corporate treasury firm, signaling a growing rotation among large investors seeking cryptocurrencies with more upside potential.

A Bitcoin whale worth over $11 billion sold another $215 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to buy $216 million worth of spot Ether (ETH) on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.

With the latest acquisition, the whale now holds 886,371 Ether, worth over $4 billion, according to blockchain data platform Lookonchain, in a Monday X post.

