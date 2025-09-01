$11B Bitcoin whale surpasses SharpLink with $4B Ethereum bet

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 17:38
Bitcoin
The mysterious $11 billion Bitcoin whale has surpassed the world’s second-largest corporate Ether holder during his ongoing rotation from BTC.

A Bitcoin whale has been accumulating billions of dollars’ worth of Ether, surpassing the second-largest corporate treasury firm, signaling a growing rotation among large investors seeking cryptocurrencies with more upside potential.

A Bitcoin whale worth over $11 billion sold another $215 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to buy $216 million worth of spot Ether (ETH) on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.

With the latest acquisition, the whale now holds 886,371 Ether, worth over $4 billion, according to blockchain data platform Lookonchain, in a Monday X post.

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Chairman Nominee Says Cryptocurrencies Have No Intrinsic Value, But Supports Stablecoin Initiative

PANews reported on September 1st that according to The Block , Lee Eok-won , the nominee for chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission ( FSC ), stated before his confirmation hearing that cryptocurrencies lack intrinsic value as a store of value or a medium of payment due to their high volatility. He expressed caution about pension and retirement funds investing in crypto assets and noted that local crypto ETFs remain controversial. Lee 's remarks were criticized by industry insiders as a step backward, but he also supported South Korea's plans to promote a local stablecoin market.
PANews2025/09/01 18:07
A whale deposited 10.19 million USDC into HyperLiquid to short WLFI

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $10.19 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a WLFI short position with 3x leverage. There are still open orders and plans to further increase positions.
PANews2025/09/01 18:20
Christine Lagarde says Trump’s push to oust Fed officials risks global economy

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said Donald Trump’s push to remove top Federal Reserve officials poses a “very serious danger for the U.S. economy and the world economy,” according to her interview with Radio Classique. The comments came just days after a U.S. federal court ruled that most of Trump’s previous tariffs […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 16:46
