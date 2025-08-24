$12-Billion Stablecoin Issuer Says XRP Is Ready For Integration And Onboarding

XRP is now on the verge of being integrated into the backing of USDe, the $11.8-billion stablecoin issued by Ethena Labs. The company’s risk committee recently confirmed that XRP has passed all thresholds required under its newly launched Eligible Asset Framework, which puts it alongside BNB and HYPE as top candidates for onboarding.

XRP’s massive liquidity, its market capitalization of over $181 billion, and daily trading volumes comfortably above $10 billion now see it ready to take on a new role in the USDe ecosystem.

Ethena’s Eligible Asset Framework

Ethena Labs, the company behind the USDe stablecoin, recently introduced the Eligible Asset Framework as a formalized system to expand the collateral options backing USDe. According to an announcement, the framework is based on specific thresholds that assets must meet before gaining approval.

These thresholds include maintaining over $1 billion in average open interest across two weeks, daily spot trading volumes above $100 million, and perpetual futures volume exceeding $100 million per day. Liquidity requirements are also included, such as a spot order book depth of more than $500,000 and perpetual futures depth above $10 million on a two-week average.

XRP has cleared all these requirements, which means that it is strong enough from a risk perspective to be considered as part of USDe’s perpetual futures collateral system.

For years, XRP has maintained its status as one of the most liquid digital assets in the market. Its market capitalization, which is at $181.944 billion at the time of writing, has grown massively in the past year. This has seen it climbing in market cap ranks, and it is now sitting behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Beyond the numbers, XRP’s deep order books and global trading presence in exchanges in America, Europe, and Asia allow it to handle large transactions without disrupting price stability. This level of liquidity and depth makes XRP an ideal candidate for integration into USDe, which has already been minting hundreds of millions of dollars weekly. For instance, data shows that USDe mints were in excess of 670 million over the past week.

What Does This Mean For XRP?

According to Ethena, XRP, alongside HYPE, has only met all the thresholds and is a candidate for onboarding shortly. Only BNB has been approved as the first new eligible asset for the perpetual futures portion of the collateral backing of USDe.

If Ethena formally onboards XRP for onboarding, it would become an important expansion of XRP’s utility. It might not be the update expected by XRP holders, but this development could open a new chapter in the cryptocurrency’s utility and adoption.

Simultaneously, Ripple’s US dollar-pegged RLUSD, has had its own success in the stablecoin market. So far, RLUSD has crossed a market capitalization of approximately $680 million within its first seven months and continues to grow. Moreover, Ripple is extending RLUSD’s global presence by partnering with SBI VC Trade to bring it to the Japanese market by early 2026.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.02, up by 6.5% in the past 24 hours.

