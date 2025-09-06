12 Years After Launch, Dogecoin Investors Still Dream of $1, But This Cheaper Meme Coin Will Get There First

In the 12 years since its launch, Dogecoin (DOGE) has defied expectations, soaring to a peak of $0.73. Yet, despite its $35 billion market cap and dreams of hitting $1, DOGE’s journey has been a rollercoaster, with its current price hovering around $0.23. Meanwhile, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is positioned to skyrocket from a lower price point and potentially outpace DOGE to that coveted $1 mark first.

Dogecoin’s Long Road to $1

Launched in 2013 as a parody of the growing crypto market, Dogecoin began trading at fractions of a cent, just $0.0002. Its breakout moment came in the last bull run, when DOGE surged over 800% in a single day, climbing to $0.07 before eventually reaching a record $0.73. DOGE has struggled to maintain significant momentum. Its enormous circulating supply of over 150 billion tokens makes a quick run to $1 increasingly difficult. Currently trading around $0.23, investors continue to speculate, but many recognize that a fresh contender could realistically achieve the milestone first.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Watch

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly gained traction as the newest face of meme tokens. Still in its presale phase, LILPEPE has already attracted massive attention, raising over $22.32 million by selling out its stage 11 ahead of schedule. Its stage 12 presale, priced at just $0.0021, has already surpassed $1 million in under a week. This overwhelming demand signals that the market sees potential in LILPEPE that mirrors the early energy surrounding DOGE, but with a crucial difference—its entry price allows for a much higher upside. At $0.0021, reaching $1 would represent a gain of over 45,700%, a figure that has excited early investors eager to secure their place before public listings. To celebrate the ongoing presale success, Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign. Ten lucky winners will each walk away with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. The campaign has already garnered over 293,000 entries. Participation is simple: investors must commit a minimum of $100 in the presale to qualify.

The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Identity: More Than a Meme

Little Pepe brands itself as the heir to the meme coin throne. Built on the ERC chain, the token prides itself on simplicity: no taxes, no rug pulls, no gimmicks, just community spirit and green candles. Its playful narrative, currently in the “cryptowomb” stage of its roadmap, builds anticipation with humor and relatability. By combining internet humor with genuine transparency and security, LILPEPE distinguishes itself in a crowded meme coin market. Many meme tokens struggle with credibility. Little Pepe has proactively addressed this by completing a CertiK audit, which is widely considered the gold standard for DeFi security. With a score of 95.49%, investors can approach the project with added confidence.

The Road Ahead

As the presale continues and exchange listings approach, all eyes are on how Little Pepe performs once trading goes live. With momentum already in motion, a growing holder base, and a unique cultural identity, the path toward $1 feels increasingly attainable. For Dogecoin holders still waiting for their coin to cross the symbolic $1 threshold, Little Pepe represents what DOGE once was: fun, exciting, and filled with upside potential. The difference? LILPEPE is starting from a price point that makes such a milestone achievable in a shorter timeframe.

Conclusion

Dogecoin deserves credit for paving the way for meme coins and showing the market that humor and culture can drive value. But twelve years on, DOGE’s massive supply and slower growth make the $1 dream more distant. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), with its surging presale, strong community backing, CertiK security audit, and upcoming major listings, is setting itself up as the next big meme coin to watch. If momentum continues, it may very well claim the $1 crown before Dogecoin ever does, turning early believers into the biggest winners of the meme coin era.

