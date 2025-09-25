Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has renewed his call for governments and corporations to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Speaking about his recent discussions with policymakers in Washington, he noted that over 180 public companies worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, according to data from bitcointreasuries.net. MicroStrategy remains the largest holder, […]Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has renewed his call for governments and corporations to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Speaking about his recent discussions with policymakers in Washington, he noted that over 180 public companies worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, according to data from bitcointreasuries.net. MicroStrategy remains the largest holder, […]

180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin: Saylor Says Digital Gold Could Be 10x Bigger Than Gold

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/25 04:00
Bitcoin
  • 180 public firms worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, with MicroStrategy leading.
  • Michael Saylor sees Bitcoin as digital gold, predicting it could grow 10 times larger than the traditional gold market.
  • Corporate adoption and new digital credit instruments are driving long-term demand for BTC.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has renewed his call for governments and corporations to treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Speaking about his recent discussions with policymakers in Washington, he noted that over 180 public companies worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, according to data from bitcointreasuries.net.

MicroStrategy remains the largest holder, shaping what Saylor calls the “Bitcoin strategy” by treating the asset as digital capital for the future economy.

He argued that the United States should consider building a strategic reserve of BTC in the same way it has historically secured natural resources. In his view, Bitcoin represents the next frontier of cyberspace ownership and offers national as well as corporate advantages.

He stressed that demand from large ETFs like BlackRock is already absorbing much of the available supply, creating long-term upward pressure on prices despite recent market stagnation.

Operating Companies Use Bitcoin as Treasury Reserve

Saylor highlighted two groups of companies adopting Bitcoin. Operating companies, otherwise with low-yield assets or paying capital back through dividends, are turning to BTC as a treasury reserve to strengthen their balance sheets.

Specialized treasury companies are building BTC models as digital gold and developing new digital forms of credit instruments backed by the cryptocurrency.

This shift mirrors the role gold played in global finance for centuries. As gold once supported bond and credit markets, BTC needs to underpin digital mechanisms of credit in the next 300 years, suggests Saylor.

He positioned BTC as the foundation of “digital treasury companies” that can generate longer-duration, higher-yield products of credit with alternatives yielding returns to investors.

Saylor Sees Bitcoin-Backed Credit as Market Evolution

Even with gold spiking at $3,800 an ounce this year, Saylor remains convinced BTC is a superior gold because it can be programmed and transferred.

He could see BTC potentially being ten times as big as gold in the future. In the meantime, he witnessed the rise of Ethereum, Solana, and stablecoins and their roles in tokenization and DeFi, and the use of digital currencies.

Saylor has countered critics of MicroStrategy’s approach, citing the fact that the company has $70–75 billion of BTC assets secured against just $6 billion of outstanding credit instruments.

He has pointed out that the company has framed the balance sheet to sustain through drops in the marketplace and sees digital credit secured against BTC as a continuation of capital markets.

Also Read: Bitcoin Faces Volatility: Will It Break Resistance and Rebound to $115,000?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
