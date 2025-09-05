1999’ At 50 — The Ultimate Fan Celebration Planned In Los Angeles

Left to right: Barbara Bain as Doctor Helena Russell, Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig, and Barry Morse (1918 – 2008) as Professor Victor Bergman in the British TV science fiction series ‘Space: 1999’, circa 1976. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
The cult-favorite British sci-fi series Space: 1999, which opened its two-season run on this day in 1975, is marking its 50th anniversary with a special three-day celebration – Los Angeles: 1999 – A 50th Anniversary Celebration – which is scheduled from September 12 to 14. The event will feature cast reunions, plus displays of original costumes and props from the landmark show.
A Timeless Vision of Space Exploration
Set in the then-futuristic year of 1999, Space 1999 began with a nuclear waste explosion on the Moon that blasts it out of Earth’s orbit. The 311 inhabitants of Moonbase Alpha – among them Barbara Bain as Dr. Helena Russell, head of Medical; Martin Landau as Commander John Koenig; and Nick Tate as Chief Pilot Alan Carter—are thrust into deep space, facing strange planets, alien civilizations, and mysterious cosmic phenomena in their fight for survival.
A scene from the TV series ‘Space: 1999’, circa 1975-1977. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images)
Then real-life couple Barbara Bain and Martin Landau had already found success together on Mission: Impossible before reuniting on Space: 1999. The series was also notable for being the most expensive British production of its time, boasting elaborate sets, models, and visual effects.
Mission: Impossible cast shot featuring from left, Barbara Bain as Cinnamon Carter, Peter Lupus as Willy Armitage, Greg Morris as Barney Collier, Peter Graves as James Phelps and Martin Landau as Rollin Hand, April 11, 1967. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
In season one, Space 1999 leaned into a darker, more cerebral tone, while season two pivoted toward faster-paced action to broaden its appeal for U.S. audiences. Though its run was short — just 48 episodes — the series built a loyal fan base and continues to endure as a cult classic in science fiction television history.
Martin Landau, as Commander John Koenig, and Barbara Bain as Doctor Helena Russell, in the British TV science fiction series ‘Space: 1999’, circa 1976. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
Los Angeles: 1999 – A 50th Anniversary Celebration
Barbara Bain, who turns 94 on September 13, will appear for a special birthday tribute to her and previews the theatrical cut of “Space 1999’s” pilot episode “Breakaway.” “There’s no place I’d rather be than celebrating my birthday with the wonderfully loyal Space 1999 fans,” said Bain in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing memories of playing Dr. Russell.”
Other scheduled appearances include Nick Tate and Yasuko Nagazumi (Data Analyst Yasko, Season 2), along with surprise guests. The scoop: Attendees can explore an exclusive exhibit of original props, models, set pieces, and costumes, as well as enjoy world-premiere presentations, a dealers/vendor room, VIP access, charity auctions, and other surprises.
Los Angeles: 1999 – A 50th Anniversary Celebration will be held at the Hotel Burbank, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Foundation, in memory of series creator Gerry Anderson, and GOSH – The Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, in memory of co-creator Sylvia Anderson.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/04/space-1999-at-50—the-ultimate-fan-celebration-planned-in-los-angeles/