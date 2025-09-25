$1B Crypto Plan Announced as Jiuzi Shares Spike to 55.5%

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN), a retailer and franchisor of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, saw its shares briefly surge 55.5% in premarket trading Wednesday. This happened right after the company announced a $1 billion crypto investment plan. The strategy focuses on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. A dedicated risk oversight framework was introduced. The move represents a strategic step to diversify corporate assets amid intense market competition. Strategic Crypto Investment in a Competitive NEV Market Jiuzi operates at the forefront of China’s NEV sector. It handles vehicles from emerging domestic brands and international entrants. The company is listed on the US Nasdaq, showing its connection to global capital markets. Meanwhile, the Chinese NEV market is the largest in the world but highly competitive. Following the reduction of government subsidies, domestic giants such as BYD and NIO and international players like Tesla are engaged in intense price competition. Companies are seeking alternative growth strategies. Against this backdrop, Jiuzi’s $1 billion crypto plan is a strategic step. The board-approved plan focuses initially on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The company emphasized governance and risk management. The size of the allocation drew strong market attention. Shares briefly surged 55.5% in premarket trading. Risk Oversight and Corporate Governance Jiuzi established a Crypto Asset Risk Committee led by CFO Gao Huijie. The committee oversees the investment within a defined risk management framework. The company clarified it will not self-custody the digital assets. Any expansion beyond the approved cryptocurrencies requires reassessment and board approval. CEO Li Tao said, “This initiative represents a proactive step in financial management to protect and enhance long-term shareholder value.” The statement signals a measured approach aimed at sustainable corporate growth rather than short-term speculation. Dr. Doug Berger, recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, will oversee financial initiatives related to this strategy. Analysts noted the plan evokes parallels with other corporate cryptocurrency strategies, including MicroStrategy and Tesla. Controlled digital asset exposure has provided new avenues for long-term value creation despite crypto volatility. Market Reaction and Strategic Implications The brief share surge reflects investor interest in companies combining traditional business operations with strategic crypto exposure. Volatility remains a key consideration. Jiuzi’s structured oversight and transparency measures highlight a cautious approach. $1B Crypto Plan Announced as Jiuzi Shares Spike to 55.5%

2025/09/25 09:38
