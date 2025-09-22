$1B Liquidated as Bitcoin Hits 12-Day Lows, Casting Doubt on ‘Uptober’ Rally – is BTC Dead?

Bitcoin crashed to 12-day lows below $115,000 on Monday, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations within 20 minutes and marking the largest liquidation cascade of 2025, as the sudden price drop generated $1.7 billion in total liquidations over 60 minutes with 95% coming from long positions.
