1inch connects Solana to EVM liquidity with new cross-chain swaps

Ethereum’s leading DEX aggregator 1inch announced the addition of Solana swaps, offering cross-chain DeFi activity. The aggregator is the second most active following Solana’s native Jupiter, and may draw in some of the network’s DEX traffic.

1inch already carries traffic for 13 other leading networks, but this will be the first opportunity to trade between Solana and EVM-compatible chains. The swap feature became active on August 19, allowing on-chain swaps between SOL and ETH without bridging either token.

The swaps will be fully trustless and offer MEV protection to avoid front-running. The addition of Solana is unique among multi-chain DEXs, as most perform swaps between EVM-compatible chains, L2 networks, and Ethereum itself. 1inch has also stated its readiness to unify the DeFi ecosystem, going across the divides of incompatible chains and their disconnected user bases.

Following the announcement, the price of 1inch remained mostly unchanged at around $0.25. SOL traded at $178.83 after the recent market correction. ETH retreated to $4,204.14, following the general market trend.

1inch removes the need for Solana bridging

The new 1inch routing will remove the need for bridging, erasing one of the main points of friction and risk. Unlike other protocols, all assets are held by the end user until the moment of the swap, with no need to interact and make bridge deposits.

The native cross-chain swaps will be available on all of the 1inch access points, including the 1inch app, the native wallet, and the available API for third-party integration. The full SDK for builders has been released, allowing any project to add the cross-chain feature.

Activity on 1inch picked up in June, later returning to a baseline with small gains in August. Currently, 1inch carries $5.66B in liquidity, with $13.82B in aggregated monthly traffic. 1inch stands just behind Solana’s native Jupiter, and may start diverting some of the DEX volumes.

Solana also had active inflows and outflows, and the network brings the bulk of traffic to the Wormhole bridge.

Solana makes up the bulk of traffic on Wormhole bridge. | Source: Dune Analytics

Solana carries over 71% of Womrhole’s monthly volumes, with traffic accelerating in 2025. The cross-chain transfers signaled increased demand, which 1inch took by integrating one of its few non-EVM chains.

Solana assets can directly trade against EVM tokens

Solana assets can be traded through 1inch and swapped directly for EVM tokens, including stablecoins. This would allow traders to swap Solana memes and sell directly to Ethereum or another chain with more swapping options and liquidity.

The other option is to remain on Solana and use the chain’s native USDC for DEX trading. The recent addition of cross-chain options aims to spread the 1inch value of no-middleman trading and the free transfer of assets.

Before the 1inch cross-chain update, Solana was an airtight system, which had been isolated from Ethereum-based DeFi. While Solana became a meme token leader, Ethereum retained its early advantage in crypto lending. The integration will open Solana to new sources of liquidity, while inviting Ethereum users to easily test a new ecosystem.

Until recently, 1inch offered only simple support for Solana, handling its native swaps between tokens and stablecoins. For the past few months, however, the aggregator has worked on making the chain interoperable with all others. 1inch will also offer competitive pricing, based on its already established Dutch auction approach to swap fees.

