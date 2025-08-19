1inch Has Launched Native Cross-chain Swaps Between Solana and EVM Networks

By: Incrypted
2025/08/19 22:18
  • Users can now convert Solana tokens directly to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other networks.
  • Swaps are MEV-protected and do not require bridges or centralized messaging protocols.
  • Access is provided via dApp, mobile wallet and Fusion 1inch API, opening up new opportunities for users and developers.

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch introduced a new solution for the DeFi segment — native cross-chain swaps between Solana and the EVM ecosystem. Users can now move assets without the use of bridges or third-party messaging protocols, the developers told the Incrypted editorial board.

This provides greater security and liquidity by removing key barriers between blockchains, they said.

The new functionality is already integrated into all 1inch products. Users can make transactions through the dApp and mobile wallet, while developers can connect them to their projects using the Fusion API.

Transactions are signed directly by asset owners, and execution is enforced by a network of competing resolvers vying for the best rate. MEV’s built-in security eliminates transaction manipulation and makes exchanges fairer and more efficient.

A few months ago, 1inch added support for Solana, capitalizing on its low block latency and mature ecosystem. Full cross-chain integration solves the fragmentation problem between Solana and EVM, the company said.

The developers emphasized that the advent of direct swaps eliminates the long-standing fragmentation between Solana and EVM networks. This makes it possible to turn the mentioned blockchain into a full-fledged node of the global DeFi infrastructure, as well as attract new users and liquidity, 1inch believes.

Solana tokens can now be directly exchanged for assets in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other popular networks. According to the 1inch team, this not only simplifies interactions for average users, but also creates new scenarios for DeFi projects.

For developers, the Fusion API opens up the possibility of embedding secure and fully decentralized cross-chain swaps into any application without intermediaries. According to project representatives, this is just the first step in this direction.

The company plans to add support for blockchains outside the EVM ecosystem, which will create a unified and user-friendly next-generation DeFi interface.

