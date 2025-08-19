1inch pioneers Solana cross-chain swaps, unlocking seamless interoperability

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 22:30
  • 1inch now enables trustless, MEV-protected cross-chain swaps between Solana and 12+ EVM networks without relying on bridges and unsafe messaging protocols.
  • Users and developers can access new swaps via the 1inch dApp, Wallet, and Fusion+ API for seamless DeFi interoperability.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1inch, the leading DEX aggregator, launches industry-first native decentralized cross-chain swaps between Solana and all major EVM networks – without relying on bridges and messaging protocols. This milestone marks a major leap in 1inch's mission to unify DeFi into one interoperable experience.

Solana cross-chain swaps are now live via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet, and 1inch Fusion+ APIs. This release lets users seamlessly move assets between Solana and 12+ EVM chains in a secure, efficient, and MEV-protected way.

Why it matters

For the first time, users can swap assets directly between Solana and EVM networks, without using bridges. Key benefits are:

-  Bulletproof security: with no need for bridges or messaging protocols, this is the safest way to move assets onto and off Solana.-  Seamless execution: allows users to sign and post their trade, letting resolvers compete to fulfill it under the best conditions.-  The best rates: with unmatched liquidity and MEV protection by design.

Pioneering native decentralized cross-chain swaps

A few months ago, 1inch added support for Solana, leveraging its low-latency block times and robust ecosystem. Now, with full cross-chain capability, the fragmentation between Solana and EVM ecosystems is finally addressed.

"Solana's speed and efficiency made it an ideal candidate for our next frontier in cross-chain swaps," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. "By removing the need for bridges and messaging protocols such as LayerZero or Chainlink CCIP, we're delivering a fundamentally safer and smoother cross-chain experience."

1inch's cross-chain Solana functionality also delivers a significant boost to the entire Solana ecosystem, ending Solana's isolation from other blockchains and transforming it into a full-fledged DeFi hub by bringing in new liquidity and users.

Solana tokens can now be traded directly against assets on EVM networks, opening the ecosystem to users who have never interacted with Solana before.

For users and builders alike

Solana cross-chain swaps are now fully supported across all 1inch products:

  • 1inch dApp – for seamless user-friendly swaps.
  • 1inch Wallet – for mobile-first users managing assets on the go.
  • 1inch Fusion+ API – enabling developers to integrate trustless Solana<>EVM swaps in their own projects.

This opens up new liquidity pathways and trading opportunities, allowing DeFi participants to operate across previously siloed ecosystems – with no extra steps.

What's next

Meanwhile, 1inch's mission to unify the DeFi space continues, with plans underway to add support for more non-EVM chains. The journey toward a more efficient and user-friendly DeFi experience moves forward!

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 24M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a developer portal to build on its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

