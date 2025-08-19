1inch Unveils Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:15
Users can now swap digital assets on EVM chains for assets on Solana.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch has added Solana compatibility to its cross-chain swap ecosystem.

The protocol expanded to Solana at the end of April, and now, users can directly swap assets on EVM chains for assets on Solana through its Fusion+ swap feature. 1inch aggregates the best swap rates for users across DeFi, and through its cross-chain features, the protocol also sources liquidity from DEXs on other networks.

The release touts user safety as one of the primary benefits of the cross-chain swap feature, as it bypasses third-party bridges and messaging protocols, while protecting swaps from MEV attacks.

1inch, which launched in 2021, is the second largest DEX aggregator by volume, with $13.9 billion in 30-day volume, only trailing Solana-native Jupiter’s $26 billion.

Table showing Top 3 DEX Aggregators by Volume - DeFiLlamaTop 3 DEX Aggregators by Volume – DeFiLlama

“Solana’s speed and efficiency made it an ideal candidate for our next frontier in cross-chain swaps…By removing the need for bridges and messaging protocols such as LayerZero or Chainlink CCIP, we’re delivering a fundamentally safer and smoother cross-chain experience,” said Sergej Kunz, the co-founder of 1inch.

Despite the platform handling significant volume, the 1INCH token has struggled to regain momentum this cycle. It launched in December 2020 at $2.36, and quickly rose to its all-time high of $7.45 in less than six months. However, the token now trades at just $0.24, a 96% drop.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/1inch-unveils-solana-integration-for-cross-chain-swaps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
