2 factors are behind Bitcoin’s $111K recovery, but is it a bull trap?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 12:13
Threshold
T$0.01582-1.55%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198125-1.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,685.94-0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09924+0.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002474-8.09%

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin’s rebound to $111k came with declining short-term holder selling and fresh retail accumulation. Will sharks sustain their accumulation trend long enough to signal true market confidence?

After hitting a low of $107,270, Bitcoin [BTC] rebounded to a local high of $111,787, signaling easing downward pressure.

Amid this cooldown, analysts speculated on Bitcoin’s prospects. One of them, Bitcoin Vector, argued the Risk Off Signal was easing.

This could be a good thing for Bitcoin. Here’s the reasoning.

Bitcoin’s Risk Off signal is stabilizing 

According to Bitcoin Vector, the Risk Off Signal eased and retraced toward a low-risk regime.

In his analysis, Vector observed that the market correction hadn’t fully pressured participants. In fact, only ~9% of Bitcoin’s supply was in loss, compared to 25% at cycle bottoms and more than 50% in prior bear markets.

Source: Glassnode

As a result, the Risk-Off Signal stabilized, implying that although Bitcoin was facing downward pressure, it remained relatively moderate. 

At the same time, BTC has been attempting a breakout from price compression, where it has remained stuck since retracing from $124k ATH. Naturally, this highlighted that the market had yet to experience full capitulation.

Selling activity shrinks

In fact, selling activity has reduced significantly.

According to Checkonchain, Bitcoin’s Volume Spent among the 6-month to 1-day cohort or STH has diminished. 

Source: Checkonchain

The 1–3 month cohort dropped from 21k BTC to 11k BTC. The 1-week–1-month cohort slid from 26k BTC to 23k BTC. Likewise, 1 day–1 week spending reduced from 58k BTC to 44k BTC.

Having said that, the decline in STH activity reinforced the case against panic selling.

Retail and Sharks are back to accumulation

On top of that, smaller investors returned to buying. Fish, Shrimps, Crabs, and Sharks all showed positive Balance Change.

Sharks, with 100–1k BTC, rebounded from a 7k BTC dip in late August to a 31.7k BTC increase at press time. Shrimp (<1 BTC) and Crabs (1–10 BTC) also turned positive, rising 2.2k BTC and 1k BTC respectively.

Source: Checkonchain

Typically, a positive Balance Change signals accumulation confidence.

Source: Checkonchain

As a result of increased accumulation from small-scale investors, Bitcoin recorded positive Exchange Netflow for three consecutive days. 

Source: CryptoQuant

At press time, Netflow was -129 BTC, a significant drop from -18k BTC the previous day, signaling sustained outflows compared to inflow, a clear sign of accumulation.

Is BTC set for recovery?

According to AMBCrypto’s analysis, BTC recently bounced back as selling pressure eased while sharks and other retail investors turned to accumulation.

Therefore, these conditions position Bitcoin for potential sustained price recovery. So, if Retail and Sharks continue accumulating, we could see BTC reclaim $115k, as long as it holds above $110k.

However, if accumulation slows and selling returns, $110k could fail, sending BTC back toward $108k.

Next: Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/2-factors-are-behind-bitcoins-111k-recovery-but-is-it-a-bull-trap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/falconx-ethereum-transfer-sep2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,373.38+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:12
Share
Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Is Crypto.com secretly preparing for a major IPO shake-up?
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.15215-0.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:00
Share
Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bank-england-stablecoin-reserve-rule/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06486+1.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 10:45
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

pump.fun's revenue in the past 24 hours reached $2.55 million, surpassing Hyperliquid

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, September 4