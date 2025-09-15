2 no-brainer stocks to buy for end of 2025

As investors position their portfolios for the next year, certain companies stand out for their strong fundamentals and long-term growth drivers.

In this regard, the following two stocks are worth considering as the end of 2025 approaches, as they show potential to rally in the new year.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY)

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is an ideal choice, given that the pharma giant has cemented itself as one of the key players in the booming weight-loss and diabetes treatment market.

Its blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound have driven rapid sales growth and positioned the company at the center of one of the most lucrative healthcare trends in decades.

At the same time, Eli Lilly benefits from defensive sector positioning: healthcare spending tends to remain resilient even in economic downturns.

However, risks remain considering that the U.S. government has targeted drug pricing reforms, and rival Novo Nordisk is competing aggressively in the same space.

Despite its potential, the stock has shown volatility in 2025, dropping 3% year to date to trade at $755.

LLY YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The second pick is semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which continues to position itself as a key player in the growing artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure boom. Its chips power critical networking, broadband, and wireless systems that underpin the digital economy.

In 2025, the stock has been resilient, gaining 55% year-to-date to trade at $359 as of press time.

AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

With its $69 billion acquisition of VMware, Broadcom is also diversifying into software, adding more recurring revenue streams to its already robust cash flow.

For income-seeking investors, the American technology giant has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks, offering an attractive balance of growth and income.

While integration risks with VMware and semiconductor cyclicality could weigh on performance, the long-term demand drivers from AI and data centers give Broadcom a solid growth outlook for 2025 and beyond.

