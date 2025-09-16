2 technology ETFs to turn $100 into $1,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 17:52
Union
U$0,018037-9,74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000857-0,34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,183-3,42%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017369+1,93%

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to investment option for those seeking diversification and growth without picking individual stocks. 

By pooling dozens of companies under one ticker, they balance risk and reward, making them ideal for turning small investments into big returns. For tech-focused investors, the following two ETFs stand out as top entry points with the potential to turn $100 into $1,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) tracks the performance of U.S.-listed semiconductor companies, offering exposure to chipmakers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel.

What makes this ETF especially attractive is that semiconductors sit at the core of nearly every technological breakthrough. The industry is experiencing demand from fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicles. 

For investors, SOXX is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, with its holdings forming the backbone of the digital economy. Government incentives like the CHIPS Act further support domestic production, creating growth and geopolitical tailwinds for the sector in the years ahead.

As for performance, SOXX closed at $257.80, up 0.8% on the day, and is up nearly 20% year-to-date.

SOXX YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) tracks an index of companies leading in artificial intelligence, big data, and robotics. Its holdings include both the tech giants building AI infrastructure and the firms deploying AI across industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

At the close of the last trading session, AIQ was priced at $47.96, up 1.3% for the day and nearly 25% year-to-date.

AIQ YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance

Notably, AI is already reshaping entire sectors, with corporate spending on adoption accelerating. From generative AI tools boosting productivity to machine learning algorithms optimizing business processes, the technology is moving from experimental to essential.

As more enterprises integrate AI into their operations, demand for both software and hardware solutions should expand rapidly. That positions AIQ to benefit from today’s leaders as well as the next wave of innovators driving the AI boom.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/2-technology-etfs-to-turn-100-into-1000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0,00421--%
XRP
XRP$3,0311+1,10%
Soil
SOIL$0,208+0,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01359-0,87%
Octavia
VIA$0,0161+4,54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4,214+0,40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,547+0,30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details