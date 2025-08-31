$200M Dogecoin Vehicle Sparks Hype – Here Are the New Crypto to Watch Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31
With Elon Musk’s lawyer chairing a $200M Dogecoin holding vehicle, institutional interest in meme coins just got serious.

That’s right: memes are no longer just for trolling, they’re for investing.

If you’re looking for new crypto to watch, we’ve cornered three presales that promise a healthier cocktail of hype and utility.

Whether you’re here for good old altcoins or chasing the best presale thrill, these picks might just be your next moonshot, or at least your best story at the water cooler.

Meme Coins Go Corporate – and Investors Want In

The $200M Dogecoin vehicle isn’t just another headline – it’s a sign that meme coins are maturing into something bigger.

Elon Musk’s longtime attorney, Alex Spiro, has been named as chairman of the new publicly traded firm, which is aiming to raise the $200M Dogecoin treasury.

The move, backed by the House of Doge, gives traditional investors a way to get exposure to $DOGE without touching the tokens themselves. It mirrors the rise of Bitcoin ETFs, where financial wrappers made crypto easier for big money to swallow.

At the same time, dedicated treasury firms are popping up, raising capital specifically to buy digital assets.

For Dogecoin, this shift marks a turning point: once seen as a parody, it’s now part of structured corporate portfolios.

And with that change comes a ripple effect – fresh capital, media attention, and a rush of retail investors eager to ride the wave into new crypto presales before they hit the mainstream.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The First Real Layer-2 That Makes Bitcoin Fast

If Dogecoin is showing us how memes can go corporate, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is proving that Bitcoin itself can finally go fast.

For years, Bitcoin has been the world’s ultimate store of value – great for holding, slow for using. Bitcoin Hyper flips that script.

It’s the first true Layer-2 ecosystem built directly on Bitcoin, not a sidechain workaround.

Using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it unlocks sub-second transactions with almost zero fees, meaning developers, traders, and yes, meme coin fans can finally do everything on Bitcoin that they’ve been doing on faster blockchains.

Think payments, DeFi, dApps, and even the next wave of viral meme tokens, except anchored in Bitcoin’s rock-solid monetary base.

With cross-chain compatibility baked in from day one, Bitcoin Hyper connects $BTC with Ethereum, Solana, and beyond. That makes it less of a facelift and more of a full transplant: Bitcoin’s value plus Solana’s speed.

Investors are clearly buying the vision. The presale has already raised nearly $13M, with tokens priced around $0.0128 each.

Add in staking rewards, governance rights, and ecosystem access, and $HYPER looks less like a meme and more like Bitcoin’s long-delayed execution layer finally arriving.

2. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – The Only Honest Asset on Earth

If Dogecoin can go corporate with a $200M treasury, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is here to remind us what meme coins were always meant to be – pure chaos in a ticker symbol.

This project wears its absurdity like a badge of honor. No roadmap, no promises, no fake AI features. Just collective delusion as liquidity. And somehow, it works.

The presale has already pulled in over $3.1M, with tokens trading around $0.007125 each, proving that honesty about ‘being nothing’ can actually sell.

Billed as the anti-S&P 500, TOKEN6900 doesn’t track GDP, oil reserves, or corporate earnings.

It’s not a proxy for Wall Street – it’s a parody of it. With one token more than the legendary SPX6900, it declares itself objectively superior by sheer meme logic.

Tokenomics are simple: 80% of supply sold in presale with a $5M hard cap. No central bank tricks, no dilution – just memes on-chain.

In a market where Dogecoin is entering boardrooms and balance sheets, TOKEN6900 plays the other side of the narrative: a meme coin that rejects institutional polish and embraces raw internet culture.

And for many investors, that authenticity is priceless.

3. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) – Memecoin Culture Meets Real Layer-2 Utility

As Dogecoin heads into boardrooms, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) reminds the crypto world that meme coins can do more than trend – they can scale.

Built as an Ethereum Layer-2, $LBRETT delivers blazing-fast transactions (processing up to 10,000 TPS) and slashes gas fees to mere pennies, all while retaining its meme-rich DNA.

The presale is priced at just $0.0053, and it’s already raised over $2M, drawing thousands of holders.

Layer Brett isn’t built on hype alone. It’s positioned as the fastest-growing presale of 2025, leveraging real infrastructure for community-driven rewards.

Staking APYs have been reported up to 16K%, and in some forecasts even soaring to 55K% for early adopters, with incentives built into its capped 10B token supply.

Add NFT integrations, gamified staking, and a $1M giveaway, and $LBRETT blends meme culture with utility in a way few meme coins have attempted.

In a market where institutional investors are turning Dogecoin into a treasury asset, Layer Brett offers a counter-narrative: scalable, fun, and tightly community-focused.

Wrapping Up the Meme-to-Market Journey

So there you have it: three radically different presale plays offering something for every risk appetite.

Bitcoin Hyper is your turbo-charged utility bet. TOKEN6900 is pure lol-fuel with a side of FOMO. Layer Brett is bridging meme culture and blockchain speed in one sleek package.

Pick your flavor, buckle up, and maybe stock up less on ape memes and more on rocket emojis, just in case.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/new-crypto-to-watch-beyond-dogecoins-200m-push

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
